Celeste Bright Poses Nude In A Pool, Sports Just A Pearl Necklace In Latest Sexy Snap

Celeste Bright is sharing more sexy photos to her Instagram feed as she enjoys a getaway in Tulum, Mexico. The social media influencer has been posting hot pics all week long, but her January 8 upload might be her most risqué yet. In the new post, the 26-year-old posed completely nude in a pool, flashing her behind to the camera.

Celeste seemed to be kneeling in a shallow pool, with almost her entire body sticking out of the water. She covered her bare chest with her arms as she held her hands to her neck. Her bum was turned slightly to the camera as she gave her followers a cheeky view of her nude rump. She wore only large gold hoop earrings and a pearl necklace.

The sensation wore her long blond locks down and styled them in beachy waves with a center part. She turned to face the camera and had a blank stare as the photo was snapped. Behind her, a tropical backdrop that included palm trees and other local flora could be seen.

In the caption, Celeste called her spot a slice of heaven and added a variety of emoji.

In under an hour, the post brought in over 7,000 likes and it was gaining hundreds more each minute. The comments section filled up with compliments for Celeste as well, as her admirers seemed to love the nude pic.

“The slice of heaven isn’t the view!” one fan wrote.

“You’re so beautiful,” praised a second follower.

“There’s more than one good view in that picture,” a third admirer quipped.

“Delicious! What a show! What a treat! What a perfection!” gushed a fourth user.

The comments section was also flooded with emoji, including the heart-eyed smiley face, flame, and crown symbols as fans called her a “queen.”

Earlier in the day, the model shared another sultry snapshot where she wore a purple and black string bikini. She gave her 732,000 followers a side shot of her toned physique as she sat with her exposed booty on the ledge of a different pool. The backdrop matched one that pal and fellow influencer Cindy Prado sat next to Thursday. The Cuban bombshell posted a photo by the same water feature as she too is enjoying time in Tulum with her Follow Me Network family. Cindy and Celeste have been showing one another support in their comments sections and routinely double-tap one another’s uploads.