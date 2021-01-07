‘Cobra Kai’ Star Ralph Macchio Reveals The Secret To His 33-Year Marriage

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio revealed the secret to his 33-year-old marriage in a new interview with People Magazine. The Karate Kid star and teen idol spoke to the publication about his relationship with his wife Phyllis Fierro and the life they have created with their two adult children, Daniel and Julie.

The Long Island native, who still resides in the area with his brood, said that he and his wife were committed to making their marriage work.

He shared that if it were not for Phyllis and the groundwork they laid for their marriage early on in his career, their union might not have the strength it does today.

Ralph said to People that his approach to Hollywood has always been to have one foot in and one foot out. This would have been difficult on his own to navigate without Phyllis and the foundation and family they established together.

He said that through both the easy and tough times, the couple knew they were meant to be together. “We know that we will overcome all because we believe in that, the foundation of that,” Ralph said to People.

The duo met when they were just 15-years-old at a party in his grandmother’s basement. He said Phyllis was a friend of his cousin who attended.

Rich Polk / Getty Images

“This is 1970 or whatever, so this is Cheez Doodles, 7Up, Tootsie Rolls, probably the Ruffles with onion dip. We just smiled and talked and danced a little. Probably the Hustle!” he joked to the publication.

The actor recently starred in the third season of the Netflix favorite Cobra Kai, which premiered on the first of this year.

The series was first available on YouTube Red, a streaming platform of the popular streaming service, and re-enters the life of the original film’s main characters Daniel LaRusso and his high school nemesis, Johnny Lawrence, played by William Zabka. Daniel is now a middle-aged car dealership owner and sensei.

The actor said in an interview for Yahoo Entertainment that what he called “low expectations” for the initial season of the project helped the series find both their footing and an audience.

He admitted in a recent interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show seen here that he thought the title for the Karate Kid was hokey and cheesy. However, upon learning what a revised name for the project might be, he quickly changed his mind. Ralph told Jimmy the name might have been East Meets West In West which doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.