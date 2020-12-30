Lele Pons Rocks A Tie-Dye Swimsuit With A Cheeky Cut At An Infinity Pool In El Yunque

Lele Pons stunned in the most recent series of snaps that was shared on her Instagram feed. The star’s December 30 update included five new photos that captured the model working it for the camera.

The first image in the set saw Lele in an infinity-edge pool with a spectacular view of greenery and a sky with a few puffy, white clouds. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in El Yunque where the sun was shining brightly overhead. She had her backside facing toward the camera, and she looked over her shoulder with a smile. The second photo in the series captured Lele posing in the same spot, but her chest was facing toward the camera. She wrapped her arms around her knee as she flashed her pearly whites.

The next two photos captured Lele from her backside while the last image was one of her photographer, who was standing in the water with his clothes on to capture the perfect shot. In her caption, Lele noted that he was the “best.”

Lele sizzled in a one-piece swimsuit that left little to the imagination. The garment featured a trendy, blue tie-dye pattern that helped to accentuate her allover glow. It had thick straps that were snug on her shoulders, and its scooping neckline offered a generous view of her cleavage. The back of the suit was cut low, exposing even more of her fit figure.

The suit was tight on her midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves and tiny frame. It had a cheeky cut that showed off her pert derriere, and the model’s shapely thighs were also in full view. She wore her long, blond locks down and straight, and they spilled over her shoulders and back in most of the images.

Lele wore a bracelet on her right wrist, which served as her only visible accessory. Fans have not been shy about showing their love for the most recent addition to Lele’s feed. The update has earned more than 500,000 likes and 1,600 comments from her adoring fans. Most social media users commented on the post to rave over Lele’s figure while several others applauded her photographer.

“Soo proud of your work ethic, and passion for everything you do,” one follower gushed, adding a series of red hearts to the end of their post.

“Your so pretty! I love u so much!! God bless you!!!” a second chimed in.

“Where is that place? Is só beautifull but you make the photo even better,” a third wrote with a few red hearts.

“How good do you look mamacita,” a fourth added.