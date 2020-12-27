‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Could Sausage Be This Soulful Songstress?

The Masked Singer came back for another season in the U.K. on Saturday night and had the nation trying to figure out who was singing underneath the new wild costumes. Host Joel Dommett and panelists Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Jonathan Ross all returned to the show. However, actor Ken Jeong has been replaced by comedian Mo Gilligan.

Viewers were introduced to Sausage on December 26, who sang Rag’n’Bone Man’s “Skin” for their debut performance. Despite their funny costume, they are a female who appears to have a lot of singing experience. Their soulful voice indicated that performing is something they may do for a living.

The sausage’s red head is surrounded by large fries while being wrapped up in a newspaper. Their attire is completed with a pair of jeans and flat black shoes. Their gender isn’t obvious from the costume. However, their clues reveal they are a woman.

According to Radio Times, they described themselves as a girly girl who loves getting glammed-up, has a strong connection to the beach and the coast, and said their performances are something of a balancing act.

The panel guessed a number of singers — Billie Piper, Ella Henderson, and Meghan Trainor — as well as TV presenter Maya Jama.

However, fans of the show are confident that Sausage is the soulful songstress Joss Stone.

“I have a good ear for this sh*t and The Sausage is Joss Stone. She will win! #MaskedSingerUK #weshallsee,” one user tweeted.

“Sausage HAS to be Joss Stone, I’m sure of it. It’s the inflection in certain words #MaskedSingerUK,” another person shared in a tweet.

“Sausage is totally Joss Stone – I’d know that voice anywhere #TheMaskedSinger,” remarked a third account on Twitter.

“Sausage was Joss Stone who is without doubt one of the best singers the UK has ever produced #TheMaskedSinger,” a fourth person tweeted.

The “Fell in Love with a Boy” hitmaker, who was born in the U.K., now lives in the Bahamas, which relates to the clue about Sausage having a strong connection to the beach, per The Sun.

According to IQ-Mag, Stone became one of the first major artists to try to balance her carbon emissions when touring internationally in 2017.

Sausage currently remains in the competition meaning viewers will have to keep watching to find out if Stone is underneath the mask.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers are confident that Badger is a huge American male singer. A couple of months ago, they were also spotted posing by what looked be London.