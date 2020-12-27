Georgina Mazzeo & Bru Luccas Show Off Stunning Bikini-Clad Bodies

South American social media sensations Georgina Mazzeo and Bru Luccas joined forces on Sunday afternoon to bring their combined 6.3 million Instagram followers a particularly sensuous snapshot. The picture, which was uploaded to both women’s timelines, showed the models with their arms wrapped around one another as they appeared to stroll down a boardwalk.

Mazzeo and Luccas each wore incredibly skimpy, two-piece swimsuits as they posed for the camera. Consequently, the delectable duo’s sculpted abs, bare navels and prominent bustlines were pleasingly displayed and fully accentuated along with their famously sinuous figures and pretty faces.

In their respective captions, the lovely Latinas made a point to credit photographer Javier Zamora for documenting their beachfront strut. Meanwhile, Mazzeo wished her admirers a year “like this photo,” as translated from Spanish to English via Google.

Fans were going wild for the tandem tease in the comments sections of both posts. As of this writing — less than hour after their arrival on the platform — each update had cleared the 60,000-like mark with ease. Moreover, several hundred replies had been left by the awe-struck masses.

“Absolutely Stunning & Beautiful,” opined one commenter, who returned Mazzeo’s sentiment by saying, “Wishing you the same.”

“Wow both perfect,” opined a second admirer, who doubled-down on the shout-out with a stream of emoji.

“This needs to be a poster,” declared a third smitten supporter.

“The best crossover ever,” assessed a translated reply.

With trees and blue skies visible in the background behind them, Mazzeo and Luccas were captured with their left legs crossing over their rights as if they were strolling down the boarded walkway. Mazzeo had her arm wrapped around Luccas’ neck and her hand and fingers interlocked with those of her friend. In the meantime, Luccas had thrown her own arm around Mazzeo’s lower back and was gingerly caressing her waist on the opposite side.

Mazzeo peered directly into the camera while squinting her eyes and flashing a toothy grin. Her raven-colored locks blanketed her perky bosom on her right side while her fire-red swim top put her cleavage on full display. Just below her defined abdominal musculature, the Venezuelan’s matching bikini bottom covered little beyond the NSFW zones of her body.

Luccas, meanwhile, rocked a black-and-white, houndstooth-patterned bikini that similarly emphasized her curvy body. Although it covered more than Mazzeo’s suit, it still allowed for a full-on flaunting of her taut body and a hint of cleavage. The Brazilian’s eyes were closed as she presented a toothy grin of her own while her golden-brown hair framed her face.

One week earlier, Mazzeo brought the heat with a post that found her pressing her booty against a boat while rocking thong bottoms.