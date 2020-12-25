Katelyn Runck Lifts Up Chest While Rocking Sweater Panties: ‘Just Woke Up And Demolished Santa’s Cookies’

Katelyn showed off her washboard abs.

Katelyn Runck rocked a cozy ensemble that still left plenty of skin exposed in a Christmas Day addition to her Instagram page. The fitness model appeared to be checking out her stomach in the pic that she shared, and she joked that it was taken after she “demolished Santa’s cookies.”

Katelyn was clad in a two-piece set crafted out of gray cable-knit sweater fabric. Her top had long sleeves and was cropped short so that it only covered her to the bottom of her bust. The neckline was extra wide, which allowed her to wear it pulled down to bare her shoulders. It also showcased an eyeful of her pneumatic cleavage. She drew further attention to her chest by placing her left hand underneath her right breast and lifting it up. The pose helped to display more of the upper part of her toned stomach, and Katelyn appeared to be looking down at her chiseled abs.

Her bottoms boasted a brief-style cut with low legs and a waistline that hit a few inches below her navel. The garment clung to her body, showing off the peachy shape of her pert posterior. Katelyn’s ensemble also displayed her muscular quads. The rest of her legs were cropped out of the shot.

Katelyn wore her luminous black hair piled on top of her head and secured in a messy topknot. She posed inside a room with wooden walls that were a few shades lighter than her tan skin. She leaned against a wall in an area where natural light flooded in. The combination of illumination and shadows highlighted the definition of her strong muscles.

Her holiday-themed post attracted a great deal of attention from her online admirers, who gifted it with over 16,000 likes within the first hour of it being posted. In the comments section, she received a torrent of compliments and season’s greetings.

“Your abs are one of the modern wonders of the world,” read a comment that included a few fire emoji.

“Drop dead gorgeous,” another fan chimed in.

“You are a beautiful Christmas gift yourself Katelyn,” a third Instagrammer added.

“Why aren’t you under my tree!” wrote a fourth devotee.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn shared the results of another photo session on her Instagram page on Christmas Eve. In a set of two images, she flaunted her bombshell figure in a festive red bra and panties set that featured Playboy branding. She asked her fans if they prefer for her to be naughty or nice.