Jessica Nigri Squats In Skimpy Bikini For Sexy Krampus-Inspired Cosplay

On Tuesday, December 15, American cosplay model Jessica Nigri uploaded a series of suggestive snaps from a recent festive photo shoot on Instagram. The photos showed the 31-year-old dressed as a sexy version of the frightening folklore character Krampus.

In the first image, Jessica posed on a carpeted floor in front of a decorated Christmas tree. She leaned to the side and used one of her hands to prop herself up. She looked directly at the camera with her mouth slightly open.

She stunned in a skimpy fur-lined red-and-gold bikini that was adorned with skulls, chains, bells, and ribbons. The tiny two-piece put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. Jessica also wore a red hooded cape complete with horns and furry ears. She finished off the look with thigh-high black boots, matching elbow-length gloves, and a collar. In addition, she sported a long caramel-colored wig that had been styled in loose waves.

The following photo showed her squatting with her legs spread. She placed one of her hands in front of her and the other on her knee, as she stuck out her tongue. Fans were able to get a better view of her hooved boots.

She continued to squat for the final shot. Jessica did, however, changed into a different bikini that provided a bit more coverage. She also opted to wear furry clawed gloves.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation asked her followers to share their opinions regarding the photo set. She also revealed that she handcrafted most of the costume. Jessica did credit the cosplayer known as Akemi on social media with making her horns and noted that she purchased her hooves from the Etsy shop Chaos Costumes.

Quite a few of Jessica’s followers flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“3 is definitely my favorite,” wrote one commenter.

“The first one is my favorite. Such a well designed and hot costume,” added a different devotee.

“2 all day everyday [sic]!” remarked another admirer.

“Love this. Leaning towards the first as my favorite but all three look great,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of red heart, fire, and heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

Fans seemed to love the post as it soon racked up more than 50,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that Jessica has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing costumes.