Mariah Carey Jingles To The Top Of The Billboard Charts With The 26-Year-Old ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Mariah Carey has jingled her way back to the top of the Billboard chart with her 26-year-old holiday classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The songstress claimed the top spot on the charts this holiday season with the catchy tune, which has tied for the longest period at No. 1 among seasonal hits in the chart’s 62-year history, reported the industry publication.

The song returned to the lead position on the Hot 100 songs chart after hitting No. 2 last week. The seasonal hit first made its debut on Mariah’s holiday album Merry Christmas, released in 1994.

Billboard reported that the Christmas tune is one of five festive songs on the Hot 100 list. All are old favorites, including the 1958 classic by Brenda Lee “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree;” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” released in 1957; Andy Williams’ 1963 hit “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year;” and Jose Feliciano’s “Feliz Navidad,” originally released in 1970.

The publication shared the milestone in an Instagram post which showed Mariah wearing a sassy Christmas onesie with her own likeness patterned across it. The red garment had a stark white fur hood, and the singer wore it partially unzipped to show off her décolletage. Her long, blond hair was brushed over to one side.

In December 2017, Mariah’s tune made the Top 10 of the Hot 100 charts for the first time since its original release. It is second only to “The Chipmunk Song,” by The Chipmunks with David Seville, which spent four weeks at No. 1 beginning in December 1958, reported Billboard. After falling out of the No. 1 spot for over 11 months, her song returned to take the lead. Only one other song in the Hot 100’s history has returned to the top spot after a longer period of being out of it. That was the dance classic by Chubby Checker, “The Twist,” which hit the lead spot in 1960 and then topped once again in 1962.

Fans of the singer and the tune added their own comments about the milestone achievement to the post.

“It’s Mariah Carey, she can do anything,” penned one fan.

“She has become the Queen of Christmas it seems,” wrote a second follower in the comments section.

“Mariah is the GOAT when it comes to this most festive season. I am on the fence with this one. When I hear it I know it’s Christmas but also, it makes me want to crawl under a rock because it’s played so much,” remarked a third Instagram user.

“I still love it, even if it’s played ALL THE TIME,” added a fourth fan.