The 6 Most Embarrassing and Cringe-Worthy TV Moments of Donald Trump: A Throwback

Here Are a Few Cringe Moments of Donald Trump

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Evan Agostini

Former President Donald Trump's tenure in politics has been marked by a multitude of uncomfortable situations. Amidst everything, Trump has consistently exhibited an extraordinary fondness for TV cameras; various accounts suggest that he spends a considerable amount of time watching television when not actively participating in televised events himself. As a result, certain moments captured on camera have left a lasting impression, though often not for the reasons one might expect. Delve deeper into some of Trump's most cringe-worthy TV appearances for a closer examination of these unforgettable moments.

1. Trump Performed the Green Acres Theme at the Emmys

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By M. Caulfield

Trump's prominent role on NBC's The Apprentice led to an unexpected and rather peculiar moment at the 2005 Emmy Awards. To the surprise of many, he joined fellow NBC star Megan Mullally on stage, sporting a unique ensemble consisting of a frayed straw hat, white t-shirt, and denim overalls, complete with a pitchfork in hand. Together, they delivered a duet performance of the theme song from the classic 1960s sitcom Green Acres. Years later, while in the White House, Trump surprised the public once again by resurrecting this quirky performance in 2018. He tweeted the video in conjunction with the Farm Bill he was preparing to sign, as reported by Nicki Swift.

2. Donald Made a Weird Comment on The View About His Daughter Ivanka

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

During an appearance on ABC's The View to promote Ivanka Trump's role as a boardroom adviser on The Apprentice, Donald made a jesting remark that he would consider dating Ivanka if he were not her father. The conversation took an awkward turn when he was asked how he would respond if Ivanka decided to pose for Playboy. According to TODAY, Trump replied, “It would be really disappointing — not really — but it would depend on what’s inside the magazine. I don’t think Ivanka would do that, although she does have a very nice figure. I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.”

3. His Inappropriate Comment to a Female Contestant on Celebrity Apprentice

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Thos Robinson

According to PEOPLE, Trump made crude and sexist comments toward female contestants and crew members during his tenure as the boss of The Apprentice. One of the most notable scandals involved his conversation with Billy Bush, during which Trump boasted about being able to inappropriately touch women without their consent due to his celebrity status. The aftermath of these shocking remarks was surprising, as Trump was later elected President, while Bush faced repercussions and was fired for his participation in the conversation.

4. Trump’s Parody of Hotline Bling on SNL

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Drew Angerer

Trump showcased his dance moves in a Saturday Night Live parody of Drake's Hotline Bling music video, as detailed by The Wrap. In the parody, Trump appears as one of the tax guys who can dance as well as the rapper does in the original video. However, once Trump assumed the presidency and became a frequent target of SNL's satire, his attitude towards the show notably cooled. This chill turned into a deep freeze after he lost his re-election bid, with the show's mockery becoming even more pointed. "I once hosted 'Saturday Night Live,' and the ratings were HUUUGE!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

5. When He Danced to YMCA at His Rallies

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Win McNamee

Cringe-worthy moments featuring Trump on television aren't hard to find, especially at the end of his rallies. That's when viewers witnessed one of the most peculiar sights in political history: Trump attempting to dance to the disco-hit YMCA from the 1970s. His awkward moves included pursing his lips into a pout, clenching his hands into fists, and making small punches in the air, occasionally trying to match the song's rhythm. Adding to the strangeness was the fact that Trump was dancing to a song widely recognized as a gay anthem.

6. Trump Mishandled an American Flag

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Anna Moneymaker

Trump demonstrated his affection for the United States unconventionally, causing concern among some of his supporters. During a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, Trump's embrace of an American flag caught the attention of comedian Stephen Colbert, who humorously highlighted the incident on his show, as reported by Business Insider. In the video clip, Trump concluded his speech by walking up to a nearby American flag and giving it a hearty hug, declaring, "I love you, baby," before planting a kiss on the flag. This moment sparked a flurry of humorous comments on social media, with many users poking fun at Trump's peculiar behavior toward the flag.