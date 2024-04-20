Here's How Gwen Stefani Reacted When Dua Lipa Once Called Blake Shelton Her Husband

Dua Lipa once accidentally referred to Blake Shelton as Gwen Stefani's husband. During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Lipa (who was the host for the night) introduced her guest Stefani as the country singer's wife while they were still dating. But, the Hollaback Girl seemed more than ready to be Mrs. Shelton.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mike Marsland

During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live hosted by Lipa in August 2020, the New Rules singer introduced her guest for the night, Stefani for a virtual interview. "So I heard that you've been spending quarantine with your husband Blake Shelton at the ranch in Oklahoma," asked the now-28-year-old singer, per PEOPLE.

Stefani smiled instead of instantly correcting Lipa as the latter further inquired, "Who else was with you? How was that?" After a brief pause, the Rich Girl singer said, "Um, well ... he's not my husband, but that sounded cool when you said it." The singers smiled together as Lipa realized her slip-up, and said "Oh!" as both cracked up in a hearty laugh.

However, Stefani accepted that both she and Shelton had been quarantining at the latter's Oklahoma residence in isolation with her three sons- (now) 17-year-old Kingston, 15-year-old Zuma, and 6-year-old Apollo, including some other family members with whom they were spending time before quarantine.

"We were actually on his tour right when we got shut down," the 54-year-old recalled. "My brother was out with us. So his whole family came out. So it was me, my three boys, Blake, and then my brother, his wife, their two little babies, and then her sister, and then a friend."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Emma McIntyre

She continued, "I think there were like 15 people," adding, "It was really actually a lot of fun at first. Because it's like, all of the sudden, work is over and you just get to indulge and just being on this ranch ... every day was like a new thing."

Until 2020, Stefani and Shelton dated for five years after getting divorced from their respective partners- Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Before meeting at The Voice for the first time, the mother of three was married for nearly 13 years after the Bush band member allegedly cheated on her. Meanwhile, the God's Country singer parted ways mutually- both in the same year 2015.

Only a few months after separating, the now happy couple began seeing each other, not believing they'd come this far. In an interview with TODAY in 2018, the 47-year-old admitted, "If Gwen and I were being honest right now, talking about this, I think in the back of our minds we both kind of thought, 'This is a rebound deal.'" And gushed, "But now here we are."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

In July 2021, the couple sealed the deal at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch. Stefani expressed her excitement on social media by posting a quirky caption alongside a selfie video on her Instagram Stories, "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I'm getting married." Subsequently, she posted photos from her wedding day and captioned, "Dreams do come true."