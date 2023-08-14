When Gwen Stefani Noticed 'Red Flags' in Her Old Music Referring to Gavin Rossdale: "I Get Sick"

Gwen Stefani, the accomplished three-time Grammy-winning singer and fashion designer, opened up about the insights she's gained from her past relationship with Gavin Rossdale. The Grammy-nominated musician, Rossdale is the lead singer of English rock band Bush. The former couple went through several challenges, and growth in their rock n’ roll romance, according to InStyle.

Reports of Gavin's involvement with the couple's nanny surfaced, though specifics remained shrouded in mystery. After the divorce, Gwen revisited her old music and recognized "red flags" that were present even back then. "Because of my situation right now, which we all know what I’m talking about, I feel like I go back and listen to a lot of that stuff, and I’m, like, I get sick. You look at the songs and go, ‘That was a red flag. That was a moment where I was feeling just as bad as I feel today, and why did I keep it up?" she explained during an interview with radio show The Tommy Show.

Gwen and Gavin's paths first crossed in 1995 when No Doubt, Gwen's band, opened for Bush and the Goo Goo Dolls on tour. This chance encounter marked the beginning of a rollercoaster relationship that would span two decades. At that time, Gwen was emerging from a breakup with her first boyfriend and bandmate, Tony Kanal, and was in a rebellious phase. The pair's introduction was intriguing, with Gavin confessing to throwing a party to spend time with Gwen. Their first kiss occurred during a casual stroll through the French Quarter of New Orleans.

Seven years after their initial meeting, Gwen and Gavin tied the knot in 2002. Their wedding, held at a historic Catholic church in London, was a blend of tradition and Gwen's signature style. She wore a custom pink ombre gown by John Galliano for Dior, a departure from the conventional white dress. Their union was marked by numerous challenges, including public scrutiny, allegations of affairs, and even a paternity scandal.

The couple filed for divorce in August 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. The split came after two decades together and thirteen years of marriage, leaving fans and the media intrigued about the reasons behind the separation. In an interview with Cosmopolitan after the divorce, Stefani shared, "Nobody except for my parents, the people involved, and whoever they told [know specifics]. Nobody would believe it if I could really say what happened. I went through months and months of torture."

Speaking about her music she said, "All you have to do is listen to every single song I’ve ever written, and it’s all there. It’s an ongoing theme that I’ve had for a long time." The breakup and its aftermath served as catalysts for growth and self-discovery for both talented artists.

