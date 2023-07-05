Gwen Stefani Shows off Blake Shelton's Farming Skills and Bakes Blackberry Pie at Their Oklahoma Ranch

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's idyllic 1,300-acre Oklahoma property named, Ten Point Ranch, is a nature lover's paradise. The madly-in-love couple tied the knot on this sprawling property in 2021. The Hollaback Girl hitmaker recently shared a stunning video of the gorgeous property, displaying a field of lush sunflowers, homegrown vegetables, and her eclectic flower arrangement inside the mansion. The custom-built Victorian-style mansion features four bedrooms and is approximately 1,500 square feet. The estate also boasts several ponds and a horse barn, reports Hello Magazine.

In the video, Stefani is heard praising her husband. "There he goes. The hardest-working guy I've ever met. Making me work too!" she says, as she points the camera toward Shelton working in the field. Then, she pans the camera to the field of sunflowers and says, "We did that! With God's help." The former The Voice judge showcased a fresh batch of homegrown vegetables in a basket. The Rich Girl singer is seen wearing a hoodie and a straw hat while picking some flowers for her home in the video. Stefani then proudly shows off her dining room flower arrangement, which includes chocolate, strawberry, and teddy bear sunflowers along with cosmos and zinnias. The walls of the spacious farmhouse are seen covered in leafy wallpaper and teal paint.

According to The U.S. Sun, fans gushed over the rustic ranch and called Stefani and Shelton the ideal couple. "Country living at its finest! She done went country y’all," one fan wrote. A second fan said, "I love how much you guys love gardening together Literal Couple Goals." A third fan added, "We need a Stefani-Shelton Reality Show, 'When A City Girl Marries A Country Boy.' Made for each other." Another fourth fan wrote, "Absolutely beautiful Gwen. The Simple kind of life."

Living it up country-style, Stefani is seen in another video making a decadent blackberry pie with fresh ingredients picked from the ranch. "A blackberry pie w/ the wild blackberries @blakeshelton picked on the ranch !!" the Luxurious singer captioned the baking post. She is seen wearing a classic white t-shirt with blue jean shorts and a colorful knitted long jacket. Stefani accessorized her outfit with a white belt, blue earrings, and layered statement necklaces. Shelton appears briefly in the video, smiling at the pie creation. Stefani is then seen holding her pet while the blackberry pie is ready to go in the oven.

Stefani reposted the video on her TikTok and added the caption: "I love you." The Grammy winner recently released a romantic single inspired by her marriage to Shelton titled True Babe. The pop anthem is produced by Swedish duo Jack & Coke and L.A. rocker KThrash and is available on all digital retailers via Interscope Records.

