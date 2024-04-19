When Brad Pitt And Selena Gomez's Flirting Made Angelina Jolie Lose Her Calm

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the talk of the town after his shocking split from Just Go With It actress Jennifer Aniston. Although they appeared to be smitten with each other, they announced their separation in 2016 and divorced later in the year. Their legal battle went on for quite a while after the split given they also co-parent six children together.

Nevertheless, in 2016, Pitt starred alongside Selena Gomez in the film: The Big Short, the two met at the Golden Globes and seemed to have hit it off quite well. But a certain someone didn’t fare well with knowing that her then-estranged husband was perhaps getting quite close with Gomez just fresh after announcing their split.

Image Source: Instagram | @selenagomez

According to a 2016 article in The Daily Mail, Gomez had posted a picture of both her and Pitt sitting side by side on her Instagram Posts. The Like a Love Song singer looked magical in her white ensemble while Pitt donned a stylish and sharp tuxedo.

The news of this quickly got to Jolie who allegedly wasn’t very happy on uncovering this news given they weren't yet divorced and there may have perhaps been a chance to reconcile.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

According to The National Enquirer, the Kung Fu Panda voice actress was “furious” and asked Pitt to sever professional ties with Gomez. A source told the publication, “Angie blew a gasket when she saw Selena’s Instagram and heard through friends about how Brad and Selena flirted so shamelessly.”

The source believed that the Fetish singer was “bragging to everyone that Brad is gung ho to make another movie with her.” In addition, she was calling him [jokingly] her “future husband”. Lastly, the sources claimed that Jolie was “none too pleased” since the Instagram Story and has strongly demanded that Pitt wouldn’t consider working with Gomez ever again.

The story came after their run-in at the Golden Globes Awards Ceremony in 2016. Even then, Gomez took Pitt’s name while speaking to a reporter. “I’m not going to lie. It’s nice to look at all of the hot guys I admire,” confessed Gomez. She adds in elation, “I’m trying to find Ryan Gosling and Brad Pitt right now!!”

Earlier in 2013, the singer was invited to Ellen DeGeneres’ show to talk about her endeavors at the time. During her conversation with the host, she claimed that Pitt wanted to rendezvous backstage with her post the show. She sweetly gushed about how the actor approached her and how she had a somewhat adorable interaction in her dressing room. “As soon as he walked out I ran and I hid under the craft service table for like two minutes because I couldn’t believe it was happening,” revealed Gomez.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

About their interaction at the Golden Globe, whether or not Gomez was having a fan girl moment or just genuinely wanted to meet them or her other intent, remained a mystery. But, both of them made it quite clear on numerous occasions that they were just friends on a professional level. As of now, they appear to be on good terms with each other but haven't worked together since then.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on November 4, 2023. It has since been updated.