Melania Trump’s Former Aide Alleges That Her Body Language Around Donald Displays Obvious Discomfort

The scrutiny surrounding Melania Trump's relationship with her husband, ex-President Donald Trump, has been ongoing since the latter's term in the White House. Yet, fresh insights into the dynamics of their relationship emerged when Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, ex-senior adviser to Melania, shared her observations on the former first lady's body language at a recent MAGA fundraiser.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Wolkoff analyzed a video clip of the event on X on April 7 and noted that Melania seemed uncomfortable standing next to her husband. She tweeted, "Looks like Melania Trump is about to dive head-first into a pool of sharks & nobody's going to protect her. I was the only lifeguard on duty when she was First Lady. She chose to live a life in a minefield, where every step is treacherous & never sure when it might explode."

Wolkoff has been providing commentary on the Trumps since her fall out with Melania in 2018. Lately, she has taken an interest in dissecting their relationships. In March 2024, Wolkoff highlighted on X, that the former president's behavior lacked the chivalry he once showed towards his wife, suggesting potential challenges in their marriage. She posted on X, "Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of ‘chivalry’ towards Melania is quite a ‘tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently."

Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

In light of Trump's hush money trial that began on Monday, another former aide offered insights into Melania's alleged state of mind. The former White House Press Secretary, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN, "I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop...she will push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her. It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now and that he's quite worried about that." Recalling a past incident, Grisham shared, "We went to the State of the Union separately, [and] she refused to walk out to Marine One with him because she did not want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man...she is a very independent and strong woman."

However, other sources report that Melania seemed happy, exuding charm and warmth at a recent fundraiser for Trump, held at billionaire John Paulson's opulent Palm Beach estate. Page Six reported that the fundraiser, a notable event supporting the Republican cause, raised over $50 million in donations. According to reliable sources familiar with billionaire Paulson's recent fundraiser, Melania played a prominent role in the event. "The former first lady, who usually appears quite serious in photographs, seemed to never stop smiling and was charming and talkative to all the guests. She’s ready to be first lady again and clearly enjoyed the evening," the insider added.