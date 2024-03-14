Melania Trump’s Ex-Aide Alleges Donald Trump No Longer Displays ‘Chivalry’ To Wife

Former President Donald Trump is well known for keeping his head high with no remorse for the words that he utters. His relationship with his wife, Melania Trump has often been under the limelight with various angles and speculations making their way in and out. But, this revelation by Melania's ex-aide has left readers and Trump followers speechless.

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recently disclosed some unsettling revelations. Wolkoff posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of ‘chivalry’ towards Melania is quite a ‘tell.' Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently. Take a ." Wolkoff, aged 53, posted a video contrasting old footage of Trump, aged 77, where he would gallantly guide Melania with a hand on her back, encouraging her to walk ahead, with more recent footage where he is seen walking ahead of her on multiple occasions, leaving her a few steps behind.

Several individuals in the comment thread seemed to concur with Wolkoff's observations. According to Page Six, one wrote, "Melania and #Trump despise each other. She is physically revolted by him and he has zero interest in her." Another added of the married couple, "he treats her like the help." Another user shared, "People read to [sic] much into things. This family has been put through hell by the media and the court system. She also just lost her mother. Her heart is not into this right now. She would rather be home but she is there for her husband."

The former model, who is 53 years old, previously criticized Wolkoff as an "opportunist." This was especially true after Wolkoff wrote the memoir Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady, which detailed their past relationship. In a 2020 essay published on the White House's website, Melania referred to her former adviser as "someone who clung to me after my husband won the Presidency." "This is a woman who secretly recorded our phone calls, releasing portions from me that were out of context, then wrote a book of idle gossip trying to distort my character," Melania stated.

Adding to the speculation about the status of Donald and Melania's relationship, writer Katie Rogers asserts in her recent book, American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden, that former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham conveyed Melania's desire for Donald to be "humiliated" in the wake of his sex scandal involving Stormy Daniels. Furthermore, concerns about marital discord were reignited last week when the former first lady chose not to attend her husband's Super Tuesday victory party at Mar-a-Lago, their residence.