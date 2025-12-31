2026 New Year Giveaway
Pam Bondi Sparks Backlash as She Credits Trump Administration for Biden-Era Progress in Now-Deleted Post

Published on: December 31, 2025 at 9:03 AM ET

Pam Bondi has landed in hot water... and this time it doesn't concern the Epstein files!

Pam Bondi attributes Joe Biden's work to Donald Trump
Pam Bondi under fire for crediting Joe Biden's work to Donald Trump (Image source: X/@naretevduorp, Wikimedia | photo: Gage Skidmore)

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of drug overdose.

Pam Bondi is under fire for trying to pass the word of Donald Trump’s predecessor as the President’s own. The Attorney General recently shared a graph that showed a dramatic drop in drug overdose cases, and attributed it to the Trump administration. 

However, in reality, the progress was made during former US President Joe Biden’s term. The backlash over Bondi’s claim was immediate and got so severe that she had to delete the post. 

According to a June 2025 article by the Journal of the American Medical Association, the overdose deaths rose to a peak in 2015 with the advent of fentanyl use.

Then, just before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, it witnessed another steep rise. It is to be noted that Donald Trump was running the office at that time.

There was hardly any movement on the graph during 2022 and 2023. However, from October 2023 to October 2024, the deaths sharply plummeted while Joe Biden was still in office.

According to the poll, the decline was very significant compared to the massive surge between 2019 and 2021, when the Trump administration was leading the U.S.

A massive blunder came from Bondi’s side, who used the graphs as “evidence” to prove that Donald Trump is effectively dealing with the drug overdose crisis.

“President Trump closed the border. DOJ agents have seized hundreds of millions of potentially lethal fentanyl doses. We are aggressively prosecuting drug traffickers and cartel leaders. These are the results,” she wrote.

“Elections have consequences. Electing President Trump and enforcing the law is saving American lives,” added Pam Bondi. However, the numbers on the graph didn’t miss the hawk-eyed critics who quickly pointed out that the credit should go to Trump’s predecessor instead.

Ted Lieu, the Democratic Rep. of California, responded on X (formerly Twitter), “The chart you provided ends in October 2024. Thank you for unintentionally giving massive credit to Joe Biden. Also, when are you going to stop violating federal law and provide the unredacted Epstein Files?”

Pam Bondi deleted the post afterwards; however, the damage was already done. One social media user wrote, “AG Pam Bondi inadvertently gives credit to Joe Biden for the massive reduction in drug overdose deaths. She then deletes the tweet when people notice this. They are all about propaganda.”

“Pam Bondi deleted this post because she found out the graph showed the success in reducing drug overdoses was actually under President Biden’s administration! Thanks, Pam, for pointing that out! Do the Epstein files and your attempt to cover up have you down?” wrote another.

