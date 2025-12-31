Trump Shares Dead Falcon Photo Blaming Windmills for Bald Eagle Deaths — Netizens Say, “That’s Not in America”

President Donald Trump recently shared a picture of a dead falcon by a windmill on his Truth Social account and blamed windmills for the death of all “beautiful bald eagles” in America.

According to The Irish Star, the picture shared by the President was originally taken in Israel in 2017. The caption of the post read, “Windmills are killing all our beautiful Bald Eagles.”

The post stirred up quite a response online. Several online critics pointed out Trump’s mistake, highlighting how the bird in the picture wasn’t an eagle at all.

Netizens attempted to correct the President’s misidentification of the bird and the location where the photograph was captured.

Windmills are killing all of our beautiful Bald Eagles!

One user acknowledged the windmill issue and said, “That’s not a bald eagle. But it’s still a true statement.” Another pointed out, “That’s not in America, and that’s not an Eagle.”

A third one jokingly said, “See how it’s not bald, or an eagle?” A fourth one pointed out, “That’s a falcon and the windmill picture has Hebrew writing on it…”

As reported by The Irish Star, the photograph, taken in Israel, first featured in a Haaretz report. The bird presumed to be a falcon was identified by ornithologists as a ‘Kestrel’ in 2019 when the same picture was featured in The Times of Israel article.

Trump’s claim that windmills are responsible for declining bald eagle populations is misguided. Trump hasn’t been the biggest fan of windmills.

Occasionally framing his criticism as concern for wildlife, the President has often been vocal about his issues with wind energy despite it one of the cleanest and most efficient forms of energy production.

Calling them “ugly” back in 2012, he once asked for the removal of 11 windmills. Apparently, the turbines were disrupting the view from his Aberdeenshire golf property. He’s also claimed windmills cause cancer, which is a scientifically false statement.

As his latest Truth Social post revealed, Trump claimed windmills were the cause of bird deaths. Contrary to his statement, a BBC article cited a two-year study which set out to prove whether or not windmills were responsible for the death of the bird.

Turns out, not a single bird was killed during their research. While not all bird deaths result from wind turbines, there is a tiny fraction that do die when they’re in contact.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the current population of Bald Eagles is estimated to be 316,700, with 71,400 nesting pairs. This is a remarkable and notable increase since their numbers were a mere 72,434 back in 2009.

Bald Eagles and Golden Eagles are currently protected under the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act. The Act strictly prohibits any illegal capture or hunting of the birds. This law has greatly benefited the bird’s population and has paved the way for its population to bounce back.

Bald Eagles are now commonly found in regions of Alaska, Florida, and Chesapeake Bay, among other regions.

Trump’s Truth Social post came after his administration suspended five large-scale offshore wind projects along the East Coast, citing alleged national security concerns.

It also arrived shortly after a federal judge struck down the President’s executive order blocking wind energy projects, ruling the move unlawful.