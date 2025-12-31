Savanah Hernandez, a Turning Point USA contributor, has said that she would stop paying taxes, accusing the Trump administration of misusing the funds. On Tuesday, Hernandez blasted in a post on social media, “F— it, I’m not paying taxes this year.” She also added that if the IRS tries to reach her, she will just turn the whole thing into a huge national story.

“And then when the IRS comes after me, I’ll blow that up into a huge national story about how the government will destroy your life over a couple of thousand dollars. Meanwhile, the Pentagon just failed its eighth audit in a row, Somalis literally come to the U.S. just to defraud us out of billions and [undocumented immigrants] are prioritized for Section 8 housing and welfare programs over Americans. I’m not paying for it anymore,” the Turning Point USA contributor wrote.

The Pentagon just FAILED their EIGHTH STRAIGHT AUDIT. Congress cannot continue funneling hundreds of billions of dollars to a completely unaccountable agency while American families can’t afford food or health care. https://t.co/MjAjspQ89p — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) December 22, 2025

“I’m not even joking, I am fully supporting Americans not paying taxes this year or any other year until we see arrests made, funds being utilized properly, and fraud being rooted out,” Hernandez wrote in another post. She then corrected herself in the thread, adding, “It has just occurred to me that it is still 2025 and not yet 2026. Sorry y’all, I’m already living in the future, in my mind it’s already January.”

Many have come in support of Savanah Hernandez’s plans, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene even agreeing, “This is how angry Americans are and rightfully so.”

“With nearly $40 trillion in debt and Social Security becoming insolvent in 2033. Now imagine if millions of Americans did this,” she said. On X (formerly Twitter), many users voiced their opinion on the matter, most echoing what Hernandez said.

This is how angry Americans are and rightfully so, with nearly $40 Trillion in debt and Social Security becoming insolvent in 2033. Now imagine if millions of Americans did this. https://t.co/tqIa3G7Bjb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 30, 2025

The Hodgetwins wrote, “At this point, there is no reason to pay taxes anymore. What are the feds gonna do if we all just stop paying taxes?”

“What are we paying taxes for?” asked another. A third added, “THE WHOLE COUNTRY SHOULD STOP PAYING TAXES UNTIL THE CORRUPTION ENDS! HIT THEM WHERE IT HURTS!! DEMAND ACCOUNTABILITY BY TAKING AWAY THEIR MONEY!!”

“The gov can’t be trusted to not light our hard-earned money on fire by funding endless wars, lining the pockets of fraudsters, pushing genital mutilation on children, among other atrocities… So I heard we’re not playing that game this year? Twist my arm,” one user noted.