Trump Sparks Renewed Health Concerns With Fresh Bruises on Left Hand — “The Question Is Now Less Medical”

Donald Trump’s health has once again drawn attention. A new bruise was recently spotted on the President’s left hand, after a similar mark on his right prompted widespread speculation about his well-being.

Despite earlier efforts to dismiss rumors surrounding his ill health, concerns about Trump’s medical condition continue to resurface. The Trump administration previously revealed that the POTUS had Chronic Venous Insufficiency, which is common among people his age.

At the time, representatives also cited aspirin intake as one of the causes behind the bruising on his hands. Another reason provided was frequent handshakes, given that the bruise was only observed on the President’s right hand so far.

However, it has now mysteriously appeared on his left hand. Medical experts speaking to CNN outlined several possible explanations for the bruise. They confirmed that there was no reason to panic and claimed it was a “likely benign” condition in old age.

Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a Professor at George Washington’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences, shared his insight on the subject. The expert pointed out, “Bruising can be just simply a one-off thing when you have some trauma, you bump into something.”

He continued to highlight the aftermath of consuming blood thinners like aspirin and claimed that if the President was indeed consuming vast amounts of aspirin, he’d be more susceptible to bleeding.

The expert clarified that his advice was based purely on a medical point of view and not on examining Trump personally. Dr. Reiner also stated that stronger blood thinners and medicines could be the cause of Trump’s bruising.

Even if it is from handshaking, which seems unlikely, maybe possible, I don’t see that much bruising from Aspirin. Unless your skin is paper-ass thin/frail. Seems more likely a stronger blood thinner, probably prophylactically or bc of some vascular/cardiovascular finding — Jsnow (@JSnowETH) August 26, 2025

The expert also questioned Trump’s “transparency” about his health. “The question now is less medical than it is transparency,” he said. The MAGA leader has repeatedly mentioned being in good health over the years. Especially over the course of his presidency.

While he has been caught slurring during speeches, tripping while moving around, and allegedly dozing off by either reporters or critics online, the President has consistently maintained he is perfectly healthy.

Through it all, both Trump and his administration continue to refute claims about health concerns. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung urged netizens to stop engaging in “armchair diagnosis” of the President.

He further warned medical professionals online, claiming they are breaking the Hippocratic oath by speculating about the President’s health. Cheung concluded his statement saying, “They should get their head examined.”

Trump’s bruise now showing up on the other hand. I think it is an IV. Look at the new bruise closely. There seems to be a small hole there. pic.twitter.com/M8Lz76vLZ5 — Dr.Snekotron (@snekotron) December 29, 2025

Trump and his team continue to keep details about his medical history, especially with the bruising, under wraps for now. Another medical expert claimed they were doing this to protect his public image.

Dr. Jeffrey Linder, the Chief of Internal Medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, claimed his representatives were just “feeding the curiosity cycle.” Pointing out Trump’s image, the medical expert claimed, “Even these minor things detract from that image…”

The Trump administration have yet to address his mysterious new bruise on his left hand. Likewise, there have been no new developments or updates about his overall health from the White House.