Donald Trump Turns Lunch Invite Into Full-On Roast, Tells Reporters They Can ‘Melt in the Driveway’

President Donald Trump once again offered reporters lunch at his Florida residence after a long press conference. He offered them two options – either they could grab a bite at his luxe mansion, or they could melt in the driveway.

The president recently addressed the press about his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The two reportedly came to “many conclusions” in their conversation about peace in Gaza. Shortly before going about his day with Netanyahu, Trump proposed lunch to the reporters present at Mar-a-Lago.

🚨 LOL! President Trump is absolutely savage and hilarious, trolling the Fake News media again by offering them lunch at Mar-a-Lago during his meeting with Netanyahu. 😂 “You can have lunch like you did yesterday. You want that? Some of them think it’s a BRIBE! But, you know, a… pic.twitter.com/UV0Qb2CEa4 — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 29, 2025

Just before heading up with Netanyahu, 79-year-old Trump told the reporters they were going to have a “big meeting” and would see them shortly after. He then offered, “If you’d like, you can come up and have lunch like you did yesterday.” Trump’s lunch offer earned a smile from Netanyahu and a few happy whispers from the crowd.

Trump also shaded critics who claim Trump’s lunches were allegedly a bribe to reporters. Turning to Netanyahu to give him context, he said, “Some of them think it’s terrible, it’s a bribe.” He then ridiculed the amount of the bribe and said, “A bribe for $25? I don’t know…” Lastly, Trump offered the reporters an ultimatum. He told them, “If you’d like it, you can go (for lunch), and if you don’t, you can stay in the driveway and melt.”

Trump then turned to his Special Assistant and Communications Advisor, Margo Martin, and asked her to take care of lunch logistics. He then shifted the attention from lunch to asking reporters about Margo’s work performance. He asked reporters, “Is Margo doing a good job?” To which they each replied, ‘Yes,’ in unison.

The President gushed about Margo being “too nice” to the press and once more threw shade at them, saying, “You’re not nice to us, but that’s okay…” The President and his ally proceeded to lunch after concluding the press conference with those remarks.

Netizens online had much to say about Trump offering lunch once more to reporters. They each took to X and other social media platforms to express their thoughts on the matter. Several found humor in Trump’s alleged “bribe.” One person wrote, “Yes, the bribe for $25 is granulated.” A second user said, “That made me really chuckle!”

A third user shared what appears to be an AI-generated picture of Trump sitting on top of a McDonald’s hamburger, with fries behind him. The user jokingly wrote, “President Trump, “bribing” the fake news with lunch again!”

A fourth critic on X highlighted Trump using the opportunity to roast the media. The person wrote, “Man, only Trump could turn lunch into a full-on roast. Y’all just imagine standing in that Florida heat, no thanks!” The user claimed they’d prefer lunch at Mar-a-Lago over “melting in the driveway,” as Trump suggested.

It appears that Trump tabled further discussion of his conversation with Netanyahu by offering lunch. Critics and MAGA supporters continue to await further details about his discussions with the Israeli diplomat and the conclusions drawn from them.