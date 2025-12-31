Trump Team Accused of Deliberately Ignoring Standard Background Check on Tom Homan Despite Bribery Probe

White House border czar Tom Homan has been embroiled in controversies and under scrutiny ever since allegations surfaced that he has pocketed $50,000 from an undercover FBI agent.

In a surprising new revelation, MS Now’s Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilanian have reported that during “Donald Trump’s transition to power, his people knew Tom Homan was accused of serious political corruption—and they hired him anyway.”

Homan was on the FBI’s radar for the bribery allegations, but was cleared of all charges due to a lack of evidence, raising questions about his background check.

MS NOW says Tom Homan was examined in an FBI bribery probe during the Trump transition, raising questions about his background check. The DOJ later closed the case, citing lack of evidence — but critics want answers.#BreakingNews #TomHoman pic.twitter.com/PwLaObi4qR — Daily World News 26 (@DailyWorld26) December 30, 2025

According to a report from MS Now, “a small group of career lawyers at the Justice Department” were prodded to share this information with Trump’s team amid transition to “head off potential embarrassment and a security clearance problem before Trump picked his future Cabinet and top appointees.” Trump appointed Tom Homan as his “border czar.”

The MS Now report added, “Justice officials felt sure Homan would not be able to obtain a security clearance based on the evidence gathered in the corruption probe, which they and FBI agents believed had shown Homan unsuitable for a trusted senior role in government service, according to the sources.”

Meanwhile, The Independent reached out to officials about Homan’s security check process. Per the White House officials, MS Now’s report isn’t something that can be fully attributed.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson was quoted as saying by the news outlet, “This was a blatantly political investigation that found no evidence of illegal activity, and was yet another example of how the Biden Department of Justice was using its resources to target President Trump’s allies rather than investigate real criminals and the millions of illegal aliens who flooded our country.”

“Tom Homan is a career law enforcement officer and lifelong public servant who is doing a phenomenal job on behalf of President Trump and the country,” he further added.

The big bombshell claim made by the MS Now report is also that Emil Bove, Trump’s personal legal team member, had no information about the bribery probe. “It remains unclear how Homan was eventually granted a security clearance, or whom Bove alerted after being briefed on the Homan probe,” the MS Now report further explained.

The controversy surrounding Trump and his administration refuses to die. Over the past several months, Tom Homan has repeatedly insisted that “nothing illegal” has been happening.

Bill O’Reilly asked Tom Homan if he wanted to clarify anything about the $50,000 bribe in front of a live audience. The Border Czar looked O’Reilly dead in the eyes and said: “I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody.” Then Homan revealed something that those accusing him of taking… pic.twitter.com/nTsyP8xNE0 — Overton (@overton_news) October 16, 2025

In an interview with Bill O’Reilly at NewsNation’s townhouse, he maintained, “I didn’t take $50,000 from anybody.” He claimed having “no idea” as to how the story became mainstream and went on to call the coverage of related news “hit pieces.” Interestingly, per the FBI document, Homan had accepted the money in September 2024 during a sting operation.

The FBI sting and allegations notwithstanding, Homan has consistently had the backing of the White House. The officials have repeatedly dismissed his allegations as a political ploy, and the extensive news coverage on the subject has been flagged as strictly “agenda-driven.”