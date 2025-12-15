Tom Homan Says He’s “Begging” Democrats to Stop Attacking ICE Agents: ‘I Don’t Wanna Bury Anybody Else’

White House Border Czar Tom Homan is urging Democratic politicians to stop publicly criticizing ICE and Border Patrol agents. He warns that this rhetoric makes an already dangerous job even more perilous.

At a press conference in San Diego, Homan said he is “begging” governors, mayors, and lawmakers to ease their criticism. He argues that agents enforcing immigration law are becoming political targets.

“I’m begging the politicians, the governors and mayors who constantly attack these men and women, please stop,” Homan said. “I don’t want to bury anybody else. It’s not a joke, we’re out there enforcing laws.”

Homan linked his plea to what the administration calls a significant drop in illegal border crossings during President Donald Trump’s first year back in office. According to Homan, crossings at the southern border have reached a 50-year low, a statistic he attributes to strong enforcement and increased federal authority.

However, he claims that progress is being undermined by Democratic officials who, in his words, “ridicule” and “demonize” ICE and Border Patrol agents for doing their jobs. He believes that such criticism creates a hostile environment that can endanger their lives.

"I'm begging the politicians, the governors, the mayors who constantly attack these men and women, please stop… the men and women of ICE and Border Patrol are patriots. Hard stop."

Democrats, on the other hand, argue that their opposition is not about targeting agents personally, but about holding a powerful federal agency accountable.

Across the country, Democratic leaders have opposed ICE operations that they believe cross legal and ethical lines. In California and other Democratic-led states, local governments have enacted measures to limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities, contending that these policies protect civil rights and maintain trust between immigrant communities and local law enforcement.

In New York, Democratic officials have backed efforts to inform residents about their legal rights during encounters with immigration agents. Conservatives have criticized these moves as encouraging resistance. Supporters argue that informing people of their rights is not obstruction, but a constitutional safeguard.

Several prominent Democrats, including Rep. Ilhan Omar, have accused ICE of racial profiling and excessive force. They cite incidents in which U.S. citizens or legal residents were detained or questioned before being released.

Some argue that the criticism has merit as many point to court rulings and federal oversight reports that have scrutinized ICE practices. Judges have repeatedly questioned warrantless arrests and courthouse enforcement actions, warning that such tactics can undermine due process and discourage people from participating in the legal system.

Conditions inside detention facilities have drawn similar scrutiny as government watchdogs and members of Congress have shared their concerns about prolonged detention in holding rooms, inadequate medical care, and a rising number of in-custody deaths, issues that Democrats say justify sustained criticism and reform.

Homan rejects the idea that agents are acting lawlessly, insisting they are carrying out mandates set by Congress and the White House. He argues that disagreements over policy should not translate into attacks on frontline officers.

Recent polls have shown that the American public is turning its back on ICE, as a new Daily Mail/JL Partners poll found that ICE has a 34 percent approval rating, which is a four percent drop from the previous month. A recent report also found that over 70 percent held in ICE detention have no criminal conviction, which contradicts the promotional material from them, which claims they are going after “the worst of the worse.”