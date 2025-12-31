Fox News Host Tries Mocking Joe Biden for Taking a Vacation — Netizens Quickly Call Out the Hypocrisy

Former President Joe Biden is being mocked for taking a vacation – something Donald Trump has also done, but at taxpayers’ expense. On the latest episode of Fox News‘ Hannity Special, Tomi Lahren decided to take a jab at Biden and ended up being criticized herself.

“And you will never believe where Joe Biden was spotted. Spoiler alert – He’s on vacation,” she said in a tone suggesting that Biden should not be spending time with his family.

Her comments were met with extreme criticism on social media. “Her brain is on vacay as well,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user, while another added, “Does @TomiLahren expect all retired people to not take vacations, or just the ones retired in a Trump economy? 2024 Tomi Lahren: ‘It’s time for Joe Biden to retire. 2025 Tomi Lahren: Time to make a spectacle about Joe Biden being retired and ‘on vacation.'”

Spoiler alert! You know who else is on vacation while Americans can’t afford groceries and are getting kicked out of their healthcare? The CURRENT president of the United States and both House and Senate MAGA Republicans. Let us know when they get back, Lahren! — Maca Iglesias 💙Thank You, President Biden💙🇺🇸 (@rotterdamvvg) December 31, 2025

A third user added, “He’s an 83-year-old retired man. Where is he supposed to be?” One mockingly added, “Someone alert the press. Former presidents travel.” Democratic influencer Harry Sisson wrote, “Are we being serious right now? Joe Biden isn’t in office; he’s spending time with his family, and Fox News is attacking him for being on vacation?????? How does anyone actually watch this s–t.”

Another critic wrote, “Spoiler alert! You know who else is on vacation while Americans can’t afford groceries and are getting kicked out of their healthcare? The CURRENT president of the United States and both House and Senate MAGA Republicans. Let us know when they get back, Lahren!”

The user was referring to Donald Trump‘s last-minute golf trip, which is reportedly costing millions to American taxpayers. Right before the New Year, on December 20, the president went to pay another of his usual visits to his Florida estate. However, this is nothing new, given that for most of his second term, he has been playing golf.

Shocking Amount of Money Trump’s Golfing Trips Cost the US Public as Bombshell Report Drops! ⛳💸 A bombshell report has revealed the staggering cost of former President Trump’s golfing trips to the US taxpayer. The numbers are raising eyebrows and sparking debates on government… pic.twitter.com/aLkLz8NF2M — TechAmerica (@techamericaofcl) December 30, 2025

Just before meeting the Ukrainian president at his Mar-a-Lago, he played golf, and then, after, he was spotted at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. A new report from Huffpost suggests that his extravagant golf trips have so far cost approximately $3.4 million per trip in taxpayer funds.

In 2025 alone, he has visited Mar-a-Lago a total of 16 times. According to experts, if he makes two more visits, the total cost in 2025 alone would come up to $75 million. At the moment, it stands at about $71 million of taxpayers’ money. If Trump decides to make golf his top priority this year, he might even break his $300 million record for the first term.