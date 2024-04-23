When Former Prez, Donald Trump’s Son Barron Trump Was Once the Target of Cyberbullying

Former President Donald Trump's son, Barron Trump has been under the limelight ever since his father was elected the leader of America. Though the youngest son of Trump has managed to stay out of the sight of the paparazzi, his absence from public events has led to more curiosity about his life and dynamics with his famous parents. Did you know that Melania Trump, the former first lady would moisturize Barron's cheeks with premium caviar? Well, several such instances wouldn't come across as a surprise to many. But many things about him will surprise you like there was a time when Barron was a victim of cyberbullying.

Growing up as part of America's first families may seem glamorous with personal chefs and a white palace, but being the son of a president also has its challenges. Barron faced his share of difficulties while his father was in office, including being targeted by cyberbullying attacks during his middle school years. In an October 2016 interview with ABC News, Melania expressed that she preferred Barron to be out of the sight of the general public to protect the family's privacy. Revealing how she taught him to deal with the paparazzi she revealed, "I teach him, I explain to him so he knows what's going on. He's taking it very well. I keep him balanced and — just have a childhood as normal as possible. And he's enjoying his school and his sports. He's a great athlete. And I just want to have him — out of the spotlight for now."

Speaking with Fox News's Sean Hannity back then, she also added that keeping him away from public scrutiny was needed to "give him the childhood he deserves." In 2017, Saturday Night Live show writer Katie Rich caused a stir with a now-deleted tweet per Harper's Bazaar that sparked controversy, "Barron will be this country's first home-school shooter." This led to Rich facing repercussions, including a suspension from her job as reported by the New York Times. Chelsea Clinton, who grew up in the White House, took offense to the tweet and defended Barron, demonstrating that even those in the public eye can empathize with each other's experiences amidst cyberbullying.

"Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does-to be a kid. Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids," Former White House child Chelsea Clinton wrote on Facebook back then while empathizing with his situation. Following the unprecedented controversy, Rich deactivated her Twitter account after posting a controversial tweet. However, she later reactivated it to share an apology for her message. "I sincerely apologize for the insensitive tweet. I deeply regret my actions & offensive words. It was inexcusable & I'm so sorry," she wrote.