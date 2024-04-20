Blake Shelton Finally Reveals the Only Reason He Would Consider Returning to 'The Voice'

Blake Shelton, a famous figure in the music industry and a familiar face from The Voice, recently opened up about his departure from the popular singing competition and the possibility of returning in the future. Shelton, who left The Voice as a coach in 2023 after being part of the show from its debut season, expressed he doesn’t regret his decision to leave. However, Shelton shared, "I miss the people. I mean, those people became like family to me, literally from the crew all up to the producers of the show. I was with them more than I was with my family... I miss that."

Shelton explained that he felt the need for a break when he started losing track of the seasons and coaches, highlighting a shift in his enthusiasm. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he shared, “I totally needed a break from that because if I wasn’t into it, then it wasn’t good for whoever was on my team. I don’t want to be someone who’s just going through the motions. Those artists need somebody fighting for them. The second I started feeling like, 'Oh my gosh, I don't even remember what season this is anymore. Who are the coaches on this season?' [I knew that] I needed [to get] away from here."

As per The Sun, while Shelton is firm in his stance about not missing the job, he expressed, “If they were ever able to put together the original four coaches again, maybe [I’d return] for one season, a one-off. That would be fun for me… That would be something I would be interested in doing.” He was referring to the other 'original' coaches on the show alongside him: Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.

Reflecting on his time on the show, Shelton highlighted the impact the show had on his life, specifically in introducing him to his wife, Gwen Stefani. He exclaimed, "The first season she was on The Voice we met [but] we really didn’t talk that much. If you would’ve told me the first season that we met that’s what was gonna happen, I would’ve been like, ‘No, we actually don’t even have anything to talk about. What are you talking about?’ It’s crazy how things work out…When you find that life partner, that missing piece you didn't know what was missing... it's like, 'Golly, you can go ahead and kill me if this ever goes away or ends or something happens. There's no going back now.'"

Shelton spoke fondly of Stefani's presence at the grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas, emphasizing the significance of their bond both on and off stage. He expressed gratitude for finding a life partner and credited Stefani for bringing a sense of completeness to his life. Stefani has three children from her previous marriage to Gavin Rossdale, but Shelton has remained committed over the years to raising Stefani's kids and embracing them as his own. In a 2022 interview during the Country Radio Seminar, he gave the example of his father (who raised his younger brother by marriage) as his role model for being a stepfather.