Kanye West Receives Backlash For Humiliating Wife Bianca Censori During Birthday Trip In Las Vegas

With a series of adorable Instagram pictures, Kanye West honored his wife Bianca Censori's 29th birthday and even referred to her as his "muse". Censori was also commended by West for "staying by his side." On Instagram, Kanye wrote, "Happy birthday to the most beautiful, super bad, iconic muse, inspirational, talented artist. Loving by my side every day when half the world turned their backs on me and the most amazing stepmom to our children. I love you so much. Thank you for sharing your life with me." The pair were then seen carrying on the festivities in Las Vegas, however, Censori's degrading, provocative attire infuriated fans, who accused West of exploiting her self-respect.

As per The US Sun, fans expressed their outrage on a Reddit forum, titled, "Bianca and Ye in Vegas… girl lost her mind and her shoes." Replying on the thread, one person wrote, "Gross. Imagine walking barefoot on the carpet in a casino." Another one wrote, "I don't care how rich you are but you should never walk around Vegas barefoot! I'm just imagining her stepping on tiny pieces of glass." A third fan expressed: "It's so gross," before adding, "They look ratchet." Fans also highlighted that the casino "made Bianca wear the shorts against Kanye's worst wishes." A fourth fan questioned, "Is this top supposed to be sexy? I feel like this looks goofy." A fifth fan agreed, writing: "Right?! She’s got an amazing body, [a] beautiful face, but somehow manages to look goofy to put it kindly." "Kanye loves to humiliate his muses," a sixth fan wrote.

Kanye West with his wife Bianca Censori celebrating her 29th birthday in Las Vegas‼️🎉 pic.twitter.com/guNPNvWerD — RapTV (@Rap) January 8, 2024

For the couple's Sin City outing, Ye wore gray slacks and a long-sleeved black top that was perfect for winter. He accessorized the look with black boots and diamond necklaces.

However, Censori flaunted her massive chest in a barely-there black bikini, giving the impression that she was dressed for the beach. As seen in the viral video while strolling through the casino with her spouse, the former model wore a cover-up and walked entirely barefoot.

Kanye West , Bianca Censori and 88-Keys today in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/foixtBIDN2 — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) January 7, 2024

The Donda rapper recently received severe backlash for posting provocative images of his wife on his Instagram. Fans questioned him through comments over his distasteful choice. "Don’t you love your wife? Why would you humiliate her this way," one fan asked. "How you post your woman like this for other men to glorify. This [doesn’t] sit right with me," a second fan complained.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin

A third fan quipped: "This is very odd. Looks like Kim. Also, it’s odd for a grown man to be posting pictures of mostly naked women. Not fashion. A fourth fan wrote in rage, "Show some respect for women. Not bothered by being naked or anyone else being naked of their own choice. Just odd that someone else is getting them to do it." The Yeezy founder is still outing his wife in public, even in the face of criticism.

