Jimmy Fallon Pranks "The Voice" Coaches With Blind Audition and Only One of Them Didn't Turn

A certain late-night host shouldn’t give up his day job. NBC’s The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon was part of The Voice’s blind auditions on Tuesday night. He performed for Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Chance the Rapper, and Blake Shelton— and only one of them didn’t turn around. Host Carson Daly teased the "biggest performance" of the mystery musician's "entire life," before Fallon took the stage, delighting the live audience with his rendition of Michael McDonald's I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near), according to People.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Blake Shelton look confused before Clarkson presses her button to spin around and see Fallon, followed shortly by Niall Horan and then Chance the Rapper. The latter let out a scream and jumped back in his chair once he recognized The Tonight Show host as the aspiring singer. Chance The Rapper, who is also a first-time coach, was floored to see Fallon performing on stage. Now getting three coach chair turns, Fallon gave his "performance of a lifetime," prompting Clarkson to get up on her feet and dance to his song. Shelton was the lone coach who didn’t turn his chair around, prompting Fallon to walk across the stage and push Shelton’s button, giving himself an illegal four-chair turn. "You can't do that! You know the rules," said Shelton surprised at Jimmy's move.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chris Graythen

“You broke the rules!” Shelton jokingly scolded him, while grinning when he saw Fallon’s face. “I’m across the parking lot doing our show That’s My Jam,” Fallon said once the jig was up, before saluting Shelton specifically. The God’s Country singer recently announced that this season of The Voice will be his last, after nine wins and more than a decade of coaching contestants on the show. “I had to come over and say ‘hey,’ buddy,” Fallon said. “Twenty-three seasons, congratulations.” Before heading out, Fallon pledged his allegiance to Team Kelly. “I’m on Kelly’s team!” he said. “Thank you for turning around.”

"It didn't take me long to figure out that it was Jimmy Fallon. And there was no way I was gonna hit my button, he does not deserve the chair turn on this show. Jimmy's impersonation is the equivalent of walking up to Michael McDonald and slapping him in the face as hard as you can," Shelton added as Fallon walked away singing. Niall Horan said he, too, could tell it was Fallon "straight away." Chance simply added, "I thought you were Michael McDonald."

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Fallon's singing sure was a hit with the audiences and with fans on social media fans as well, who left appreciative messages on The Voice's Instagram post of the prank.