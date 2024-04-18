When Taylor Swift Revealed She Got Into ‘Two’ Accidents on the Same Day With a Journalist

Taylor Swift happens to be one of the most brilliant and gifted singers in the world. The singer is presently on her Eras Tour, which has given her immaculate success thus far. Even her love life seems to be going well. As per tabloids, she’s romantically involved with NFL star Travis Kelce, however. Given she’s used to the limelight since an early age, interviews for Swift are quite a normal thing. However, this 2019 cover story interview with The Rolling Stone turned out to be a not-so-normal one.

In 2019, on The Graham Norton Show, Swift reminisced on the “weird-all-day-interview” with the aforementioned magazine with Brian Hiatt - the journalist whom she labeled “the coolest”. It was quite the eventful day instead of a chill session of a [very lucky] reporter casually hanging out with a mega pop star.

The Dear John singer sighed in exasperation when Norton began to urge her to uncover details of her experience getting interviewed by the magazine and about her eventful day. “When Rolling Stone does a cover story, it’s like they hang out,” revealed Swift. She further explained, “You know, you hang out with this journalist for a couple of days, and they just - you just hang out.”

Swift continued to express her gratitude for being asked to do a cover story for them as she thought that it was a “huge deal”. She considered it to be an utterly surreal moment to have been asked by them. “It’s a big angel-singing moment,” she said in elation.

The Lavender Haze singer even recalled giving herself a pep talk, if she was supposed to drive. “If you’re going to drive, you drive the best you’ve driven,” she recalled. The Grammy-winning singer seemed like she wanted to merely be on her best behavior and allegedly impress Hiatt for the day given the gravity of the situation.

Swift recalled asking herself a few more questions based on being her authentic self, but she managed to calm her nerves down. She had a whole day planned with Hiatt but it also included driving to rehearsals [at the time] and planned on answering questions amid it. That’s when she dropped the bombshell. “I got in two car accidents with him in the car,” confessed Swift while earning sighs of shock and concern from the audience and peers present. She narrates, that the first accident was an “I’m sorry” situation while the other was “You’re welcome, I saved your life.”

Furthermore, she revealed that she and Hiatt were reportedly ‘sideswiped’ while on their journey together in the car. Moreover, she recalled panicking at the time her car was sideswiped and remembered hearing Hiatt screaming in concern. “I think he screamed out something like, “I have a new baby at home!” Swift yelled out.

That's when she remembered fearfully thinking that it wasn’t going to be a “good cover story” for her but it was going to be great for readers. Like Swift predicted, regardless of the car mishaps, it was transformed into a masterpiece of a story that went on to reveal Swift’s most beautiful and authentic self.

