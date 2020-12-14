NeNe Leakes Lies Back In Lingerie For 53rd Birthday: ‘Sagittarius Energy’

NeNe posed in her underwear on her big day.

NeNe Leakes went all out to celebrate her 53rd birthday over the weekend. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star defied her age in a stunning photo of herself on her big day, December 13, as she rocked a blue bra and tiny satin skirt.

The outspoken reality star and former The New Normal actress lay back on her sofa as she propped herself up on her left elbow and several cushions while she wrapped the other arm around her tummy.

NeNe wore an underwired bra with sheer blue mesh and lace detailing over the cups. It plunged low to reveal her décolletage and cleavage.

She also flaunted plenty of skin in the skimpy bright blue skirt that she pulled up over her navel to give just a peek at her torso. It revealed her long legs as she appeared to stretch out her left leg and bent her right.

NeNe flashed a big smile and showed off her pearly whites with her glossy lips apart and her long, blond hair straight and down as it cascaded over her shoulders. She accessorized with a long, sparkly necklace and a chunky silver bangle with dangly earrings.

In the caption, she told fans in all caps that she was “BLESSED, THRIVING AND SURVIVING!”

She added that she had finally learned her “circle” of who she wants in her life this year and admitted she was showing her “Sagittarius Energy” as she wished herself a Happy Birthday.

The comments section was flooded with birthday messages and well wishes from fans and famous faces, including Jermaine Dupri and Luann de Lesseps.

“Looks like you’re saying Come on and get this ‘Honey’ You look beautiful,” one fan commented with two sets of musical notes.

“Blessings upon blessings and never forget that show propelled because of YOU,” another wrote with two red hearts, referring to RHOA.

“Come thru bra,” a third comment read alongside a heart eye face.

The upload proved a hit. It amassed over 76,600 likes and over 5,200 comments.

NeNe’s caption appeared to reference her leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta earlier this year.

The reality star broke down in tears during an October appearance on Tamron Hall when she told the host she didn’t think she’d be treated fairly by Bravo, the network that airs the show. She’s publicly slammed the series on multiple occasions after spending months in negotiations about renewing her contract for the currently airing Season 13.