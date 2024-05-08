Khloe Kardashian Jokes About Brother Rob Kardashian Donating Sperm for Her Son, Tatum Thompson

Who does Tatum Thompson look more like? Father Tristan Thompson or Uncle Robert Kardashian? Duh! Uncle Rob, of course. But just like us, mother Khloe Kardashian was shocked to see the uncanny resemblance between the two and consequently made her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy do three paternal tests to confirm whose sperm was it.

During an episode of the SHE MD podcast that aired on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, the 39-year-old lightly addressed her concern regarding one-year-old Tatum's physical appearance and behavior which turned out to be a replica of her younger brother Rob. She couldn't believe the possibility and confirmed the baby's blood through DNA tests, per E! News.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

The mother of two explained, "My son looks just like my brother," quipping, "Because he was an IVF baby or a surrogate baby, I was like, 'Rob, have you ever donated sperm somewhere?'" She added, "My son's a year and a half, and my son's sarcastic, and my [late] dad [Robert Kardashian] had a really dry, silly, just crazy sense of humor. And there's glimmers of my dad in Tatum. I'm like, this is so freaking weird."

Predictably, when she proposed the idea of undergoing a DNA test to ensure the identity of Tatum's father, the NBA star was offended. "I made Tristan do three DNA tests for Tatum. He was so offended. In this family, [Rob being the father] would not surprise me, but that would be so disgusting."

However, she noted that although Thompson made multiple mistakes in the past (cheated on her with different women), he's still an "incredible father." Meanwhile, she also made it clear that regardless of where they stand today (in cordial terms), she'll never be romantically involved with him again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

"He made mistakes, but he's the nicest guy," said the Good American founder. "And we get along so well now. We're not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids," praising, "I've seen some other fathers that are not great fathers. I'm very grateful that I have one that wants to be in their lives, that's active every single day even though he doesn't live here full time."

Totally looks like @robkardashian !! He is adorable! The best things come when you need them the most! Happy 1st birthday you little blessing!! 💙🩵🤍🩵💙 — Sandra Parker (@SandraParker225) July 30, 2023

Thompson has been infamous for his multiple cheating scandals and even fathered a son named Theo with Maralee Nichols around the same time when Khloe was expecting Tatum via their surrogate. The family of Nichols has accused the Canadian basketballer of being an "ignorant" dad to Theo.

The Sun reported that he's not been paying for child support for many months and has been ordered to pay the fitness model (the mother of his child, Nichols) $57,916 as a recompense for missing payments from September 15, 2023, to January 31, 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

The Cleveland Cavaliers player is also a father to son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and similar to Nichols, Craig's sister, Kai Craig, slammed the 33-year-old for not being there for the child. In a now-deleted lengthy Instagram post, she complained, "It's so painful to see how Tristan can find the time to do these nice things for others but can't seem to show up and be a real parent for my nephew Prince," per Page Six.