Here's Why Kris Jenner Persuaded the Kardashian Clan to Take DNA Test in Family's Reality Show

Kris Jenner, who was married to the OG Kardashian, Robert George Kardashian, was accused of having an affair with her then-husband's client and former NFL star O.J. Simpson. Although she persistently denied the accusations, rumor mills once claimed out of her four children, one was fathered by Simpson, Khloe Kardashian.

Years later, 'momager' slammed the rumors suggesting her infidelity to the attorney and that Khloe was "not a Kardashian." During one of the episodes aired in 2018, Kris, in an attempt to prove her innocence to the rest of the family, persuaded her daughters to go through a DNA test and get over the news.

The episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians began with Kris revealing in a confessional that since her book came out, "people have been coming up with false accusations that Robert Kardashian's ex-wives accusing me of not being faithful when Khloe was conceived," emphasizing, "not true."

She further insisted the allegations were baseless and "ridiculous." But she also noted that the Good American founder was against undergoing the test. In a flashback, Kris is shown having a one-on-one with Khloe regarding the test. "Would it make you feel better if we did a DNA test?"

The 39-year-old dismisses the idea altogether and says, "No," as Kris confirms, "Are you sure?" She says, "I don't care either way because my dad is my dad and my stepdad is my stepdad," and leaves saying, "Thank you."

Meanwhile, Kris was hell-bent on shutting down those rumors, admitting, "I know Khloe puts on a brave face but deep down it hurts her deeply and it kills me that any of my children are hurting because of my past mistakes." So, she persisted and tried to convince her other two girls- Kim and Kourtney Kardashian in the presence of her second husband Caitlyn Jenner.

But the girls seemed hesitant to move ahead without Khloe's permission, including Caitlyn who says in a confessional, "I really think Kris has gone too far again. I mean she got to let this thing go. I don't think she needs to prove anything to Khloe." But, she still went ahead and did it, sans Khloe.

Further, in the episode, the sisters try to convince the mother-of-two to get the test done and put the speculations to rest. However, she seemed a hard nut to crack, insisting she was over the news but Kris maintained that she was not and cried her heart out. Later, Kim confronted her mother to articulate her feelings better to Khloe which would add closure to the subject.

Kris obliged and wrote a letter to Khloe, penning down her emotions and facts that she is, without a doubt, a Kardashian. The 39-year-old was reluctant at first but went ahead and read the letter. To Kris' surprise, she believed her mother and concluded the whole ongoing DNA drama in the family.

Apparently, it was reported that Kris was "romantically" involved with the late O.J. Simpson who died on April 10, 2024, while she was still married to Robert Kardashian. But the matriarch denied the allegations.