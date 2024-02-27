BLM Co-Founder Slams Taylor Swift Fans and Travis Kelce's Super Bowl Win With This Conspiracy

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's epic love story has captivated hearts across the world! Her fandom known as, ‘Swifties’ have continually expressed their elation over news of their relationship since it began last year.

Although a possibility exists, it’s rather difficult to imagine people not being too fond of either of them. Well, there is one person who went on to criticize her fandom and had some rather mixed emotions about Kelce’s team, The Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl this year per The Daily Mail UK.

Black Lives Matter co-founder, Melina Abdullah didn’t appear to have appreciated the victory earned by Kelce’s team. Shortly after their win was announced nearly two weeks ago, she took to X, formerly Twitter to express her thoughts. She suggestively wrote, “Why do I feel like this was some right-wing, white-supremacist conspiracy?!?!”

She added, “Booooooo!!” The advocate for racial equality and justice seems to not have a soft spot for the team and possibly remains disgruntled about the result of Kelce’s match. Her response triggered quite a lot of backlash from followers who disagreed with her. Abdullah seemed to have ignored the backlash she received.

Shortly after her tweet, she shared yet another one aimed at Swift’s fandom this time saying, “Why do I feel like it’s slightly racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” This too prompted a mixed array of responses. One person agreed with Abdullah and said, “Literally everything is racist.” She almost immediately stated, “Exactly!” Another user quizzically asked Abdullah to ‘explain herself’ and clarified that they weren’t a Swiftie.’

The BLM co-founder gladly obliged the request saying, “I said FEEL not think. Kind of like that feeling, I get when there are too many American flags.” Despite Abdullah’s clarification, many remained confused about what she truly meant. One person asked, “Why would it be racist to be a Taylor Swift fan?” Another quipped, “I don’t know, why do you feel that way? It’s not rational.” Likewise, many bombarded her thread with doubts, questions, and criticisms concerning her comments directed at her fan base.

Reflecting on commenters who enquired why she found ‘everything racist,’ Abdullah posted yet another tweet reading: “Folks think they’re attacking me by asking why I think everything is racist…” She further explained, “I’m not offended. Virtually, everything’s racist.” This too earned a flurry of responses from a few enraged users.

One such person argued, “You’ve decided everything is racist and so it is.” To this, She seemed to have quite a fiery response. Abdullah said, “And I’ve also decided to work with all my might and in a community of committed people to upend racism and oppression.” This bombshell statement seemed to have made her stance quite clear. Thus far representatives of neither Swift nor Kelce have responded in light of her comments.