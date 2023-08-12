'Big Brother' Season 25 Fans Left Confused After Kirsten Elwin's Elimination Ends With a Twist

Big Brother season 25 fans are left in utter shock and pandemonium after its recent episode on Thursday. The contestants in the house reportedly voted Kirsten Elwin out of there in a unanimous decision, leading to her being eliminated. The fan favorite had seemingly just begun to play the game.

Image Source: Instagram | @kirstenvivica

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Previous 24 Winners of ‘Big Brother’ and What They Are Doing Now

Elwin introduced herself as a ‘Molecular Biologist’ but wanted to keep details about her professional life hush-hush so as to play wise in the game. And had aimed to strategize by always keeping her guard up. And also wanted to educate her fellow roommates in the home about the unfathomable magic and wonder of science. As it is something that truly fascinates her. Prior to making a splash on reality television, this contestant resided in Housten, Texas. But before that, she was born in Orlando, Florida, reports The U.S. Sun.

Kirsten is the 1st houseguest evicted from the Big Brother House during Season 25. Saying goodbyes

Votes were 13-0#BB25 #BigBrother25 #LiveEvictions pic.twitter.com/Dal2bkxiER — MetalMama1987 🔸Brittany (@MetalMama1987) August 11, 2023

But this wasn’t what left fans bewildered. As soon as Elwin was out, Julie Chen Moonves walked into a rather unexpected sight. She entered in anticipation of what would happen next after the recent elimination. She expected to walk into a room full of smiling faces. Only to find no one present at home and be left flabbergasted. She even went around the house desperately searching for each of them but came up empty-handed.

The fun is ONLY beginning on #BB25 as we wrap up this episode. See what’s in-store for our houseguests on Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/0cCY1FOFHD — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 7, 2023

Also Read: 'Big Brother' Fans Thrilled About 'Survivor' Alum Cirie Fields' Debut on Season 25

And just then, a light in one of the areas of the home mysteriously began to flicker and blink. Which then created a rather spooky aura. Just then, Moonves says, "Where are the houseguests?" and the episode ends on a cliffhanger. The question of where the beaming and perhaps scheming 16 guests could be is now a true mystery for fans to solve. Updates on their whereabouts are only going to be revealed in the next episode.

As soon as the bombshell episode aired, social media was simply in a state of consternation about what had happened. And so each began to express their views on the scenario. "Um…What was that?", quizzically asked a person. Another one emphasized the annoyance of waiting until next week to find out what’s happened to their beloved guests. "Wait! Where’s the d*** twist?! We gotta wait again!?!" asks the fan while adding in a facepalm emoji.

Also Read: ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Luke Valentine Booted From Show After Using N-Word: “No Tolerance”

We left a camera inside the BB house… here’s how it went 📸



The next episode of #BB25 starts in just ONE hour! pic.twitter.com/sfoJgSMBu7 — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) August 11, 2023

Earlier in the week, the show’s official Instagram account posted a carousel of images from the contestants in the house. A modest example of pictures they’d take with an unattended camera that lay around. As expected each alliance within the home struck several poses with glee on their faces. The post was captioned, “We left a camera inside the BB house… here’s how it went”. Fans of the show expressed their interest in watching their favorite contestants strike a pose and mentioned their interest in the next episode.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8778543/big-brother-season-25-live-cast-schedule-spoilers/

More from Inquisitr

5 Things to Know About Popular ‘Big Brother’ Contestant Felicia Cannon

'Big Brother' Fans Disappointed With 'Boring' First Episode of Season 25: "They’re Running Out of Ideas"