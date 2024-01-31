Bernie Sanders Warns of Inequality Crisis in the US, Says Donald Trump is Not the 'Answer'

The Iowa caucuses kicked off the 2024 presidential contest and although there are signs that Donald Trump might win the Republican nominee, a seasoned senator issued a warning on the dangers of the former president seeking a second term. In a recent interview with the 7.30, Bernie Sanders revealed, "Millions of people are hurting, they're suffering."

Bernie Sanders doesn't blame ordinary Americans for succumbing to the appeal of Donald Trump.



"Millions of people are hurting, they're suffering," Senator Sanders said.



Sanders pointed out during the interview issues that Americans are facing right now. As per ABC News, he said, "They're working for inadequate wages. In America, our healthcare system is a disaster. [People] can't afford to send their kids to college, housing costs are off the chart … and they're looking at the government, they're looking at what Democrats have done for years and not much has happened to improve their lives. An average American worker wage will be lower than they were 50 years ago, and parents are worried about their kids who might have a lower standard of living than they do. People are feeling that government does not listen, and does not understand their pain. And they are turning to somebody who says: 'Forget all of that. I've got the answer. Don't worry about democracy. I'll take care of it for you." Sanders claims that a Trump win would have catastrophic effects on the whole planet, but he does not hold it against regular Americans for placing their trust in the former president. He added, "He's a phony, he's a pathological liar. But I'm afraid his appeal is working."

He further highlighted his mission and said, "It is absolutely true that we've always had inequality in America. But you have not had a situation where three people own more wealth than the bottom half of American society. You've not had a situation where three Wall Street firms are the major shareholders in 95 percent of the major corporations in America. So, you're seeing a concentration of wealth and power. Too many Democratic leaders have given up on the working class of this country. And, certainly, one of my missions now is to create an agenda and a platform for Democrats to take on powerful special interests and to improve lives for ordinary Americans."

According to recent surveys, Trump is not only doing well in crucial battleground states but is also gaining support from demographic segments that were crucial to Biden's 2020 win, like as young and Hispanic voters. Sanders framed the possibility of a second Trump administration as an existential danger in his interview with The Guardian. He said, "It will be the end of democracy, functional democracy." Sanders pleaded with the White House not to rest on its achievements. Sanders said, "The president needs to take on a very, very difficult task." He added, "He should be proud of his accomplishments, but he’s also got to say that he understands that there is a housing crisis, that people can’t afford healthcare or prescription drugs or childcare – that he’s trying, but he hasn’t yet succeeded."