After Tristan Thompson's numerous betrayals of her sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian is having a hard time forgiving him. Kourtney confessed this time that she is still 'triggered' by his presence and spoke up about her feelings for her sister's ex on a recent episode of The Kardashians.

Kourtney spoke about the NBA player and why her daughter Penelope Disick doesn't like him (while waiting for Khloé and Tristan to arrive at her Palm Springs home) on Thursday's episode. As reported by Marca, Kourtney said, "I feel like she [Penelope] gets it from me. I told her the first day of school, I was so triggered by him... I know why, but I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like, 'I just can't do it anymore.'"

Kourtney, we all feel the way you and P feel. I’m triggered seeing Tristan on this show #TheKardashians — Sam (@samaresa) November 2, 2023

Later, in a confessional, Kourtney said, "Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister. There are times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew."

Khloe didn't feel disrespected since she agreed with her elder sister and said Kourtney and her 11-year-old daughter's feelings were fair and understandable. Khloe also emphasized that she hoped Penelope would follow her heart and not feel compelled to modify her mind.

The smartest thing Kourtney has ever said is that she’s triggered by Tristan unlike any other member of the family LOL #Kardashians — elaina (@elainaconnors) November 2, 2023

Khloe further stated on the show, "I'm really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be. But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl. I want Penelope to have these feelings, and I don't wanna talk her out of them because I don't want this behavior to be something that I'm validating. I want her to know that how she feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this."

Khloe is notoriously forgiving and tough, but she's drawing the line at her daughter's safety. The social media star, who has been betrayed more than once, is doing all she can to protect her children. Recently, she spoke frankly with her best friend, Malika Haqq, about her zero-tolerance policy toward infidelity. The Good American founder, thinking back on her own experiences, resolved to protect True from having her future tarnished by similar betrayals.

Nah they said Khloe transformed 100 times and Tristan cheated on all of them 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — n0limit__quinn (@N0limitQuinn) December 19, 2021

As reported by The Blast, Khloe very clearly stated on the show, "If someone did to my daughter what Tristan did, I would probably castrate them and smile doing it." In addition, she stressed how devastating the experience of adultery was during her side interview: "What happened between Tristan and I was not some small little incident. It was some massive situation that really was a very traumatic experience for me in my life, so I'm not going to forget it."

