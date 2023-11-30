'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Sparks Mixed Reactions With Recent Posts Featuring Talking Cactus

Whoopi Goldberg, the EGOT-winning actress and co-host of The View, has recently found herself at the center of fans' concern and amusement as a result of an encounter with animated cactus toys. The incident, which she shared on Instagram, elicited a range of reactions from laughter to concern among her followers.

Goldberg, 68, was seen interacting with two talking cactus toys on her kitchen counter in a video posted on Instagram by the comedian, per The Sun. These trendy toys are designed to mimic and repeat any sound they detect, complete with flashing lights and wiggling movements. Goldberg, who is known for her candor and wit, engaged in a playful exchange with the cacti, resulting in a lighthearted atmosphere.

While some people found the video amusing and entertaining, others were concerned and even called it 'creepy.' One fan wrote, "Oh my goodness you're just discovering these? Been around for a few years. I still remember the wreath my friend had that spoke. Scared the crap out of her son at 2 am when he came in!" Another inquired, "Aannnndddd how is your sanity Whoopi? (Laughing)." A third person said, "Ur out of touch sis..."

This isn't the first time Goldberg has sparked debate among The View viewers. Recently, she was chastised for what appeared to be poor etiquette during a segment in which Chef Carla Hall prepared bite-sized meals for the hosts. Viewers were outraged when Goldberg spoke with her mouth full, prompting social media backlash and debates about on-air professionalism.

In a subsequent Instagram post, Goldberg continued her playful interaction with the cacti, even incorporating them into an impromptu audition for Sister Act 3. The actress attempted to teach the animated toys to sing, showing her comedic talent and creativity. "They all want to be in Sister Act," Goldberg wrote in the video's caption, which featured her assessing the toys' choral abilities from her dining room table, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. While the videos are entertaining for some, they have raised eyebrows and elicited a variety of reactions from fans.

Goldberg has previously made headlines for raising concerns about artificial intelligence (AI), citing her previous predictions of an impending AI apocalypse. Given her previous reservations about smart devices, Goldberg's humorous take on talking cacti adds a layer of irony. "I've been warning people about AI for at least 10 years," she stated in May before shifting her attention to Alexa. "You know she is listening. I don't want her in the house. I don't want anything that is smart enough to lock me out of my house, I don't want anything that won't let me drive my car. When you watch science fiction, it's right there. They tell you - This is the future," she said.

