Gwen Stefani 'Deleted' Videos of Hubby Blake Shelton after He Left The Country Unannounced

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are two of the sweetest couples to exist in Hollywood! Their playful banter and chemistry on The Voice and their humor together make them a pair beloved by all! Both Stefani and Shelton are well-established and decorated individuals with a stellar portfolio. Despite their many difficulties in life, Shelton and Stefani have each paved the way for the next generation of singers by inspiring them with their unfathomable skillset as singers. The couple have been in pure bliss since getting married last year. But could it be that there’s trouble in paradise?

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Daniele Venturelli

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Dances to 'Love Is Alive' Cover With Hubby Blake Shelton, Quelling Rumors of a Split

According to reports by The U.S. Sun, the flames may be having issues in their marriage as per recent rumors. The couple are known to have light banters as do most married people, but it might be getting a little too concerning now. Hawk-eye fans have spotted a shocking detail upon looking through Stefani’s Instagram profile. The No Doubt singer is a very active personality on the social media platform and often gushes about Shelton on it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Network (@usanetwork)

However, some fans have noticed a few videos of the country singer have disappeared from her profile. Moreover, ever since Stefani revealed spending New Year's Eve away from Shelton, fans of theirs have been genuinely worried. And it majorly fueled rumors of an alleged split between them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Also Read: Here's Five Reasons Why Fans of the Voice Are Insisting Gwen Stefani Be Sacked as Head Coach

Earlier this week, Stefani took to Instagram to share a video of her elegantly designed dressing room that boasted black and white accents. Like her room, she too rocked a black and white ensemble that screamed panache! Her iconic double knots in her hair were a noteworthy addition that added more of an oomph factor to her outfit for the day. Furthermore, for this aesthetic, Stefani decided to go with a customary glam make with a nude lip and a thick stroke of eyeliner. She looked stunning!

Also Read: Gwen Stefani Leaves Her Fans Concerned With a 'Not So Well Hidden, Secret Scar' in New Video

However, her fans weren’t distracted by the look and took to the comment section of her post to enquire why snippets of her husband were slowly disappearing from her feed. One eager fan asked: “What happened to all the videos of you and Blake?” Another person chimed: “I haven’t seen them either!” A third one claimed that a lot of the posts featuring Stefani’s husband may either be archived or might have been hidden amid their many promotions and other busy events online.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Lester Cohen

While some fans strongly argued over missing videos, others claimed that none of the couple’s videos were missing. Regardless, Stefani has refrained from commenting about her private life, especially her marriage with Shelton. Generally, the enthusiastic couple rarely hold back on PDA or share a few trivial details about how things are going between them. But lately, they’ve been hush-hush about matters which have sparked some serious concerns. This comes after Shelton was reportedly set to "flee" the country and stay apart from his wife to perform in Canada, leaving Stefani lonely for the holidays.

More from Inquisitr

When Gwen Stefani “Flirted” With a YouTuber After Calling Hubby Blake Shelton a “Loser”

Blake Shelton Flees Country Amid Speculations of 'Troubled' Marriage With Gwen Stefani