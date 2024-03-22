Here's How Much Tristan Thompson Owes in Child Support to Maralee Nichols for His Ignored Child Theo

Tristan Thompson has been ordered by the court in new documents obtained by The Sun to pay $57k in child support to ex-Maralee Nichols for Theo- a baby boy he fathered while still in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The outlet exclusively revealed the athlete has been skipping the financial support for 5 months.

The Cleveland Cavaliers athlete is infamous for his multiple cheating scandals and in 2018, when his ex-girlfriend Kardashian, was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson, his infidelity incident broke the internet and was documented on the family's reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Post that, he reunited with the Good American founder but a second affair in 2019 with Kylie Jenner's friend Jordyn Woods broke the relationship for good. The relationship drama continued when in 2021, the Canadian native made Nichols pregnant with their son Theo around the same time Kardashian's surrogate expected Tatum Thompson.

However, the fitness influencer has been single-handedly raising 2-year-old Theo and the NBA star hasn't met his son yet. Apparently, their relationship came to light when Nichols sued Thompson for child support in a report by Daily Mail. He offered her $75,000 to stay quiet and abort the baby but she didn't.

At the time, the court advised Thompson to pay $9,500 (monthly) for child care but the new reports suggested he's been missing the due payments from September 15, 2023, and January 31, 2024. Meanwhile, according to new court orders, he should pay out $57,916. Although it's still unclear if he's sent the cash to Nichols or not.

In an official statement, Thompson confirmed the birth of his son Theo with Nichols, publicly apologizing to Kardashian. He wrote in January 2023, "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

He added, "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately. Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. Regardless of what you may think. Again I am so incredibly sorry."

Meanwhile, in a statement to E! News, Nichols revealed, "[Thompson] told me he was single and co-parenting. I would never have gotten involved with Tristan if I thought he was in a relationship. "I saw Tristan in March 2021 around his birthday. He told me he had wanted to see me."

She continued, "I agreed to meet him in Houston at a private party on March 12... Houston was one of many nights we spent together." Thompson admitted to having sexual intercourse with Nichols but refused to be in a romantic relationship. However, Nichols said, "My goal is to raise our son in a safe, healthy, loving and private environment."