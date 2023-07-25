Maralee Nichols Is Seen Hanging Out With Her Kid, Theo, While Tristan Thompson Is Nowhere To Be Seen

Theo, age 1, and his mother Maralee Nichols, age 33, spent the day at the museum while Theo's father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, age 34, was absent. Maralee took her son, Theo, to a museum for a special outing. While Theo's father, NBA player Tristan Thompson, is not actively participating in his son's life, his single mother often updates Instagram with sweet photos from their day, according to The Sun.

Image Source: Instagram| @maraleenichols

Maralee, a social media celebrity, uploaded many photos from Saturday on her Instagram account. The health and fitness nut traveled to Los Angeles to check out the Bubble Planet Experience, and she posted everything about it online. For the first picture, she is seen standing with Theo on her hip. She flaunted her toned body in yoga pants and a sports bra, and the two of them matched in their Nike shoes.

In yet another, she is seen holding her kid as they stand in front of a mirror and light-filled room. Her last photo was of the little child sitting on the ground after his special day, his face hidden by a black bucket hat adorned with yellow happy faces. The museum-going Theo was captured on film by his mother, set to Kanye West's Flashing Lights.

The media began paying attention to Maralee around the time her baby was born, when it became public that Tristan had been having an affair with the fitness model. The August 2022 court filings reveal that the athlete proposed an alternative to monthly child support payments in the amount of $75,000. They reached a paternity settlement in which Tristan agreed to pay $9500 in child support each month. He said that he wouldn't be spending any time with the model's kid and had no intention of ever meeting the child.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13)

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson was photographed out with Kim Kardashian on a Friday night in Miami. Both the Skims creator and the NBA player were seen having dinner at Gekko, a popular hangout for A-listers. They were spotted together just after Thompson, Kim, and Saint, 7, attended Lionel Messi play in his first Inter Miami game.

Kim and Thompson reportedly had dinner and then went to LIV nightclub, where they partied "late into the night" dancing next to DJ Khaled's in his DJ booth, according to TMZ. Thompson's Instagram story revealed, she and the NBA champion spent the evening partying with nightlife tycoon David Grutman and his wife, Isabela Rangel. The Los Angeles Lakers player shared an image of the group in which Kim is blowing a kiss to the camera in a selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

As recently as last November, she was criticized for attending a "Friendsgiving" with Tristan Thompson, with whom Khloé has 5-year-old daughter True and 11-month-old son Tatum, according to Page Six. In preparation for the national holiday, the pair went to a juvenile detention center in Los Angeles to have a meal with the young men there.

She added to the caption, "@realtristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. These young men have earned their way to this model camp in Malibu for great behavior. Many are in college classes and have made huge changes in their life. My favorite part at our dinner was going around the table and hearing what their dreams and aspirations are."

