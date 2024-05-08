'The View' Hosts Support Gisele Bündchen Amid Tom Brady Roast: "Leave Gisele the Hell Alone"

Amid the harsh Netflix controversy, The View hosts demonstrated their support for Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of Tom Brady. Comedians like Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser made crude jokes about the couple's 2022 divorce after 13 years of marriage directed at the former Victoria's Secret supermodel during The Roast of Tom Brady live performance.

As per EW, moderator Whoopi Goldberg questioned the co-hosts on Monday about whether they would put up with the comedians' live, unedited roast about family members the same way Brady did. "If I were getting paid what he was probably getting paid — he was an executive producer — I'd laugh at all sorts of things. But, I think the person who wasn't getting paid and ended up being part of this roast was Gisele, and I think that's a bad, lame thing to do to your ex-wife and mother to your children," co-host Anna Navarro said.

IS TOM BRADY HAVING THE LAST LAUGH? #TheView co-hosts react to the football star getting mocked over his divorce to Gisele Bündchen in a Netflix roast. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ewqhHawCeF — The View (@TheView) May 6, 2024

The show then showcased a recent video of Bündchen sobbing after a traffic stop when she allegedly ran from Miami-based paparazzi. "She wants to live her life," Navarro continued. "Leave Gisele the hell alone. Go make your money elsewhere. Really? I thought that was really tacky."

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin claimed that the roast "bordered on mean" and was "mean-spirited" to her, particularly the part where the crowd at Inglewood, California's Kia Forum watched guest roaster, Kim Kardashian. "I love comedy and I like to laugh, but not at people's expense. That makes me uncomfortable," co-host Sunny Hostin added. "If you agreed to executive-produce your own roast and you're making money from it and you agree to it, that's one thing, but it is another thing [to bring Gisele into it]."

Kevin Hart “ You know who fuck their coach , Gisele fuck that karate man .” 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/Ssf5fxEH6B — Hyllda_Danyella (@hildadaniela) May 6, 2024

While closing the segment Navarro said that Brady "should give Gisele half" of the money he made from the three-hour live roast. As per The Independent, Bündchen was the subject of several jokes about her new partner, jiu-jitsu teacher Joaquim Valente. Kevin Hart brutally called them out: “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f***ing karate classes a day… Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F*** Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. everybody should have known it.”

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Comedian Jeff Ross mocked: “Give it up for the lord of the Super Bowl rings: my friend Tom Brady, a man who has so many rings, he could melt them down and forge a sword to go on a quest to get Gisele back from that jujitsu teacher,” he joked. “You’re a legend, Tom. You really are. You really put the jizz in Gisele.”

Bündchen is "hurt" by the remarks made during the Super Bowl champion's Netflix roast. A source told People that the model was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show." The source added, "As always, Bündchen's priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."