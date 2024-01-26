Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner had quite a lot of trouble in paradise before they called it quits on their marriage in 2015. In the 10 years they were married, the couple appeared smitten with each other showing no signs of separation. However, after news of Affleck’s alleged affair came to light, fans were heartbroken for the former couple. Previously, the Justice League actor was allegedly in cahoots with his and Garner’s nanny Christine Ouzounian. But, there was one more scandal that spread like wildfire turning quite a few heads.

According to a 2017 article by People, Affleck was said to have had an affair with Saturday Night Live producer, Lindsay Shookus, before their relationship was official. Multiple insiders and anonymous sources commented on the matter. While news of Affleck’s entanglement with his nanny surfaced in 2015, news of Shookus and Affleck's “affair” arrived much later.

Nevertheless, it appears that Shookus and Affleck were allegedly seeing each other in 2013 while both were still in a happy marriage with their spouses. Shookus at the time was married to her fellow producer from the network, Kevin Miller. However, just a year later things between the two producers took a curtain call. Which begs the question: Coincidence or not?

A source speaking to the publication claimed that Affleck and Shookus had a “full-on” affair. The person commented based on a keen observation of the frequency of visits: “They would fly back and forth, but he would mostly visit her in New York.” Furthermore, the source claimed that the former couple “didn’t hide” and would often pay a visit to “The Mandarin Oriental Hotel.” Further noting, Affleck and Shookus were “regulars” of the establishment.

In light of their meetings in New York, another source chimed: “They were having secret rendezvous every time he came to New York City, and other places too.” Contrary to not attempting to hide, a source claimed they were being cautious of being spotted in public together. The person revealed: “Both of them were cheating on their spouses so they were very careful about it.” Furthermore, the source alleged Garner and Miller caught wind of the matter only a “few years” later. Affleck and Shookus’ relationship became public in 2017 when the two were spotted leaving his home in LA.

But, an insider with a close connection to Affleck remarked on their relationship claiming the two never really “dated” each other until their marriages ended. The possible friend revealed: “They started dating when they were separated.” However, their alleged affair wasn’t the reason behind Affleck and Garner’s divorce as per the source.

Nonetheless, after almost a year of dating each other, spending time at each other’s place, dinner dates, and public appearances, the couple decided to split in 2018. Affleck is now happily married to his beloved wife, Jennifer Lopez with whom he’s raising his blended family. To date, neither Affleck nor Shookus commented on their relationship.

