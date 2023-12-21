Selena Gomez, known for her candid nature, recently found herself in an unexpected and delightful encounter with her longtime celebrity crush, Shia LaBeouf. The charming and slightly embarrassing moment was captured and shared by Gomez on her YouTube channel. In the video twelve years old video, Gomez is seen visibly shocked and flustered when she enters a room expecting to meet fans, only to find none other than the actor Transformers: The Dark of The Moon, LaBeouf waiting in a chair.

The surprising meeting took place in 2011 when Gomez was appearing on Live! With Regis and Kelly. Unbeknownst to her, LaBeouf was also present to promote his latest film. The Come And Get It hitmaker who had openly discussed her celebrity crushes in the past, had consistently named LaBeouf as one of them. A clever ruse was orchestrated to convince Gomez that awaiting her backstage were eager fans ready to meet her. Little did she know, this was a setup that ultimately led to the unforeseen encounter with LaBeouf.

Upon entering the dressing room, Gomez immediately recognizes LaBeouf and is caught off guard, quickly turning around and leaving the room. LaBeouf, taking it all in stride, calls out to her, expressing his appreciation for her sweetness. In the brief yet memorable exchange, LaBeouf greets Gomez, saying, "Hey, nice to meet you." Gomez responds with a shy "Hi" and apologizes for bothering him. LaBeouf, asks her "Hi. How are you?" gracious and friendly, thanks her for being sweet and compliments her, saying, "You're really sweet to me." Expressing admiration, Gomez tells LaBeouf, "Thank you. I admire you." LaBeouf reciprocates the sentiment, thanking her and expressing his pleasure at meeting her. The brief yet genuine conversation captures the authentic and slightly awkward exchange between Selena Gomez and Shia LaBeouf. After snapping two photos, Gomez and LaBeouf part ways, each with a smile on their face.

After undergoing constant trolling by netizens recently, Gomez described this as the "best phase of her life." The Single Soon singer faced continued trolling about her appearance and love life. Responding to derogatory comments on social media, the Only Murders in the Building actress defended herself against critics. When an Instagram user suggested she remove cheek fillers/implants, Gomez countered with humor, stating, "Hahahaha I've had Botox bb girl."

Further criticism targeted Gomez's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, with some labeling him as "unhandsome." Unfazed, the singer responded with empathy, saying, "Feel bad for you." While Gomez has not been extensively open about her beauty procedures, she addressed the topic in an exclusive interview with WWD earlier this month. She further confessed, "I've been working since I was seven, and I've always had makeup on." Despite facing trolling and criticism, Selena Gomez finds genuine happiness in the present, especially when indulging in the positive experience of doing her makeup.

