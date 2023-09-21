Beyoncé wasn't prepared for an onstage mishap. Queen Bey nearly lost a chunk of her gorgeous blonde locks during one of her tour stops in Montreal. The singer was serenading her audience with her 2008 hit track Halo when a "fan" made her get closer, resulting in her hair getting stuck in the wind machine.

Image Source: Getty Images | Kevin Mazur

Fulfilling her fans' demand, the 42-year-old stepped a little too close to the stage side, where her long hair got caught in the blades of a wind machine. The superstar, although trying to pull her hair out, remained unfazed and kept singing. Although the "ouch" moment must have been painful, she belted out the ballad with a calm demeanor.

Sure, she needed immediate assistance, and the security and some of her crew members ran to her rescue - the show went on without a hitch, as per TODAY. It is likely the 18,000-strong audience couldn't figure out her distress since Beyonce didn't pause, even for a nanosecond. Fortunately, her entangled hair found some relief as the security managed to extract them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

However, later that night, the Run the World singer had a humorous perspective on the hairy situation. She posted the clip on her Instagram account alongside a laughing-crying emoji. She also re-wrote her Halo lyrics to fit the situation, "Gravity can't begiiiin/to pull me out of the fan again/I felt my hair was yankiiin/From the fan that's always hatiiiin," adding, "I got snatched."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

While plenty of fans online were LOLing on the "entangled" situation, a source close to Queen Bey revealed the actual reason. An insider said, "Bey's hair got caught in the fan because she went downstage to an area she normally doesn't go for a fan," as reported by US Weekly. The source claimed Beyonce stepped down because the fan was "special," which inspired the Grammy winner to go out of her way.

"There was a girl in the front who was holding up a sign with a bucket list on it of all the things she wanted to do with her life. It was things like graduate from college, and all the boxes were checked except the last one, which was 'Sing With Beyonce,'" the insider told the outlet. Adding, "Beyonce was so moved she went down into the pit to sing 'Halo' with the girl to give her her final wish."

Beyonce's Mrs. Carter Tour began in Belgrade in April 2013 and ran until December of the same year. However, she isn't the only star who suffered the stage mishap. The rock band U2 once got stuck in a giant mechanical Lemon in 1997 during their PopMart tour, as reported by BBC.

Image Source: Getty Images | Paul Bergen

In another similar incident, Fleetwood Mac had a 70 ft inflatable penguin on the road in 1977, which was meant to rise from the back of the stage and then fly over the audience. Lindsey Buckingham later told Rolling Stone, "It would never fully inflate - it must have had leaks or something." Mick Fleetwood added: "It was a disaster."

