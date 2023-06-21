Scott Disick Was Reportedly Heartbroken After Kourtney Kardashian Snubbed Him in Fathers' Day Tribute

Scott Disick was left heartbroken after coming across his ex-wife Kourtney Kardashian's tribute on Instagram, according to reports from Daily Mail. The story was a tribute for Fathers' Day and excluded Scott Disick, even though the former couple shares three beautiful children together.

Image Source: Instagram | @kourtneykardash

The Instagram story posted by Kourtney featured her current hubby Travis Barker with whom she's welcoming their first child together. It also featured her father, Robert Kardashian who passed away after fighting a tough battle with oesophageal cancer back in 2003. While she certainly paid homage to both the fathers she knew in her life, Kourtney excluded mentioning the first father of her children, Scott Disick. According to sources, Disick was left forlorn with the act and is reportedly very hurt by being excluded.

"What was really a jab in the heart was when Scott was with their kids yesterday and saw Kourtney's Fathers' Day post," revealed a source. The source went on to emphasize how painful it was for Disick and expressed much empathy for him. "She knows what an amazing father he is to their kids and she could have had at least an inkling of decency," added the source who went on to suggest that Kourtney could've at least reached out to her former husband on the occasion. "He did not get a text message, phone call, nothing," added the source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Even though Kourtney has certainly moved on with her love life after marrying Barker and is now expecting their first child together, it appears as if Disick had some opinions and unresolved emotions before all that happened. According to a source close to Disick, who emphasizes the gravity and reality of the former couple's relationship and how they've processed and moved on from it, Disick still sometimes "romanticizes" the two together. "He sometimes romanticizes that they would someday get back together," said the source.

Image Source: Getty Images | Ethan Miller

The same source adds how it's not a shock that the two would never happen again. "This isn't going to happen, that isn't a shock," added the insider. In addition to this statement, the source appeared to deeply empathize with Disick's situation. "It just kind of sucks for Scott right now to deal with it since the whole world now knows." Upon further elaboration on the subject, the source mentioned how Kourtney's pregnancy announcement, while joyful, was a painful order for Disick to go through. "Kourtney also making the announcement during Fathers' Day weekend really gutted him. He will get over it, but Scott is sad," said the source.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

According to People, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three beautiful children together — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — since their relationship began back in 2006 and ended in 2015. The couple have truly been on a rollercoaster for the duration of their relationship but have in the meanwhile cherished the time they've had with each other. Even though their relationship and marriage didn't work, they still share mutual respect while co-parenting their children.

