INQUISITR.COM / Entertainment

Here's Why Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Frequently Spotted Walking Barefoot in Italy

By Reni D.
Published on : 21:18 PST, Aug 15, 2023
Here's Why Kanye West & Bianca Censori Are Frequently Spotted Walking Barefoot in Italy
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Robin Marchant

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have become quite a dynamic duo in the short time they’ve been married. Censori’s unfazed love for her hubby reportedly knows no bounds, especially after recent reports of their newest antics to prove a point. As per Page Six, the couple is loitering across Italy's Rome barefoot as West gears up for his personal ‘Renaissance’.

 

Also Read: Kanye West is Ready For A 'Comeback' In The Fashion World With New Wife Bianca Censori

 

The I Wonder singer has been gallivanting across the archaic and scenic country over the last week. And appears to be having a total blast while on it given the itinerary of the trip so far. From indulging in pure luxury at a fine dining restaurant followed by experiencing the authentic and ever so humble Gelato in Florence. They’ve enhanced their culinary experience. Besides the gastronomical adventure, they also attended Travis Scott’s concert at their destination. But, the shocker was they showed up to the concert barefoot! 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Davis
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Davis

 

The two are often on top of their game when it comes to footwear and fashion with their abstract and contemporary styles. While Censori often donned figure-hugging clothing that almost replicated ‘stockings’ and ‘shapewear’. Her hubby seems to prefer oversized, comfy yet swagger-filled outfits that fit the progressing trend with style. However, being without any form of footwear can be quite odd even for this new power couple. 

 

Also Read: Kim Kardashian May Meet Kanye West & Bianca Censori in A "Controlled Environment"

 

Hollywood's Unlocked host, Jason Lee worked as the rapper’s Head of Media and Partnership for a whole of seven months. This was before he quit his job last year in October. He commented on this odd behavior of the two. And believes that perhaps it’s part of a ‘PR stunt’ to harbor attention and that there’s possibly a point waiting to be proven. 

 

Also Read: Kanye West 'Molds' New Wife Bianca Censori's 'Identity' & 'Appearance' as He Prefers a 'Trophy Wife'

 

“I think the fact that people are talking about Kanye’s feet shows just how much power he still has in the wake of cancel culture,” admits Lee. He went on to comment on the ordeal based on years of his experience working with the rapper. “I think it’s a smart and strategic move. I wouldn’t be surprised if the next time we saw shoes on his feet it would be a project that he designed,” boasts Lee. 

 

 

He then explained how West felt about striking up a deal with any other brand that manufactures sneakers given his history on the matter. He quotes Dave Chappelle’s joke about the singer from Saturday Night Live- “The minute I say something that makes people mad, they’re gonna take my sneakers away”.

And then suggests that there’s a strong connection between West’s actions now and the comment made back on the show last November. In conclusion, he expressed his empathy for the singer. This was with respect to his net worth taking a big hit after his deal with several top brands fell through due to his anti-semitic and other controversial comments on social media.

References:

https://pagesix.com/2023/08/12/kanye-west-bianca-censori-go-barefoot-to-prove-his-power/

https://www.lifestyleasia.com/ind/entertainment/celebrities/timeline-of-adidas-and-kanye-west-partnership/

More from Inquisitr

Kim Kardashian is 'Envious' of Ex-Husband Kanye West's 'Strong Connect With New Wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West Spotted Coming Out of an Adult Store With Wife Bianca Censori in Tokyo

Share this article: Here’s Why Kanye West and His Wife Bianca Censori Are Going ‘Barefoot’ in Italy
Bianca Censori Kanye West
More from Inquisitr