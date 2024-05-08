When JLo’s Rarely-Seen Daughter Emme Was Spotted Out for Lunch in LA Flaunting an Edgy Style

Jennifer Lopez was spotted enjoying some quality time with her child, Emme Maribel Muniz, in Los Angeles. Emme appeared almost as tall as their famous mother in the photographs captured of the duo leaving Mauro's cafe after lunch.

Emme donned a black graphic print T-shirt and baggy jeans. They accessorized their outfit with black sneakers, black-rimmed glasses, a silver necklace and flaunted headphones around their neck, reports The U.S. Sun.

Lopez kept things casual with an oversized velour hoodie, matching sweatpants, and a trilby hat. The singer added a touch of glamor to her outfit with gold sequined boots and chunky gold necklaces. Lopez shares Emme and their twin brother Maximilian David Muniz with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Emme uses they/them pronouns, and Lopez publicly acknowledged Emme's gender-neutral pronouns in June last year. According to The U.S. Sun, During the Blue Diamond Gala, Lopez introduced Emme to the crowd saying, "The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won't. So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey. They cost me when they come out."

Lopez added, "But they're worth every single penny because they're my favorite duet partner of all time. So if you will indulge me." Emme has showcased their singing talent on various occasions.

They sang Lopez's song Limitless from the Second Act movie soundtrack during Lopez's It's My Party tour. Talking to the paps, Emme said at the time, "When I was little, I used to be really shy singing in front of people, but not anymore."

A backstage video titled It's My Party Tour: It's Emme's Party captured Lopez and Emme rehearsing, with Emme perfectly singing back the lines their mother sang. Emme expressed their love for being on stage and the joy of performing alongside their "favorite person to see" – their mom. Emme also made headlines when they performed with Lopez at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020.

Lopez's marriage to Anthony lasted from 2004 to 2014. She married actor Ben Affleck in August 2022. Ben has three children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner – Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel Affleck. The Batman v. Superman actor reconnected with Lopez after their respective divorces.

Recently, reports surfaced suggesting tension in the new marriage between Ben and Lopez. Sources claimed that Ben was growing weary of the On the Floor singer's pursuit of perfection in finding their dream home. The couple has also been photographed arguing at red-carpet events.

Lopez has also previously spoken about the challenges of blending their families together. Despite these rumors, Lopez and Ben continue to nurture the kids and their relationship in their blended families as a unit.

