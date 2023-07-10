Jennifer Lopez & Step-Daughter Violet's Endearing Bond Is a Beautiful Lesson in Parenting: "So Much Care"

On July 4th, the seventeen-year-old Violet was invited to Michael Rubin's big celeb party alongside stepmother Jennifer Lopez. They were seen hugging and mugging for the cameras. The two seem to share a very special relationship, but it hasn't come easy and Lopez's efforts have to be lauded.

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began dating again in mid-2021, they were seen making significant efforts to bring their two families together. In August, for example, they had a lot of enjoyable family adventures in Hollywood, including seeing Hamilton and a magic performance on the same weekend, per Goalcast. A source told E! News at the time that “Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben’s kids and welcome them into her home and her life.” The insider added that “letting the kids have fun and bond” was incredibly important to both of them.

Violet Affleck, 17, Is Elegant In White Dress With Ben & Jennifer Lopez For 4th Of July Party: Photos https://t.co/YRDVMwxFiX pic.twitter.com/0G5jLW5Oqq — MANDEEP KAUR (@TerrificMandy) July 4, 2023

Lopez always acknowledged that blending a family is difficult and that the children's feelings should be kept at the center of all conversation. Lopez told Vogue in 2022, “The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care” because “they have so many feelings; they’re teens.”

She wants to be a source of support for Affleck's and Jennifer Garner's children now that she's married to him. “What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! Magazine (@hellomag)

It appears to be effective. Violet, Affleck and Jennifer Garner's oldest daughter appears to have developed a special affinity with her stepmother. They were spotted exchanging a giant hug in Paris in July 2022, for example, during the Afflecks' family honeymoon, which was a very sweet moment.

Violet and Lopez were spotted shopping in New York City in August, and they were photographed having lunch and enjoying a day out in Beverly Hills in September. The On The Floor singer even allowed the 16-year-old to drive!

📹Violet Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoy some quality time together as Violet drives them out for lunch in Beverly Hills - September 10, 2022 pic.twitter.com/WukiSiAQII — JLo Gallery (@jlogallery) September 11, 2022

Much of it stems from the fact that Lopez and Garner have a friendly relationship. Garner, according to Lopez, is “an amazing co-parent.” Two mothers can outperform one, and their children all agree. Furthermore, they appear to have “a unique bond,” and J.Lo is grateful that Garner extended herself and her house to J.Lo and her children. Garner is happy for her ex because “Lopez is such a great influence on Ben and all that Jen has ever wanted was for him to be healthy, happy, and sober so that he can be there for his children,” per DailyMail.

February 11, 2023 | Ben Affleck seen, with Jennifer Lopez and his mom Chris, filming the kids skateboarding pic.twitter.com/g1NGjbvasT — Keeping up with the Afflecks (@BenniferMoments) June 2, 2023

