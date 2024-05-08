Katy Perry Did Not Attend the Met Gala But Fake Photo Goes Viral, Fools Her Own Mom

Katy Perry, famous for her unique appearances at the Met Gala over the years, found herself in the middle of a viral hoax when deep fake pictures of her attending the 2024 Met Gala went viral online. The singer who was absent from this year’s event, inadvertently fooled not only her fans but also her own mother with these artificial intelligence-generated images.

The Met Gala, an annual fashion extravaganza held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, is famous for its star-studded red carpet and extravagant themed outfits. Perry has been a staple attendee, gracing the event in stunning and elaborate ensembles that never fail to make headlines.

However, this year, Perry was notably absent from the Met Gala red carpet. Despite her absence, pictures of her in Met Gala-worthy attire went viral, catching the attention of fans and media alike. These images, created using artificial intelligence, depicted Perry in detailed gown adorned with flowers, shrubbery, and metal corsets, fitting the theme of "The Garden of Time," inspired by J.G. Ballard's 1962 short story.

What made this hoax specifically amusing was the fact that even Perry’s own mother, Mary Perry, was fooled by the deep fake pictures. In a text message shared by Perry on her Instagram, Mary wrote, “Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.”

As per HuffPost, in response to her mother’s message, Perry playfully revealed the truth and wrote, “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!” While the pictures accumulated attention for their realistic depiction of Perry at the Met Gala, eagle-eyed fans noticed discrepancies, such as the wrong red carpet backdrop being used in the images.

Despite these clues, the viral nature of the photos caused a stir, with fans speculating about Perry's absence from the event and eagerly anticipating her next move.

As per ABC News, Perry's post also included a hint about her busy schedule, indicating that she couldn't make it to the Met Gala because she had to work. This sparked excitement among her followers, with many speculating about new music or upcoming projects from the singer.

One fan wrote, “She’s working late… CUZ SHE’S A SINGER,” Another fan echoed similar emotions and added, “WHERE IS THE ALBUM RELEASE THE DAMN ALBUM.”

She recently announced her departure from American Idol after seven seasons as a judge and confirmed her performance at a Brazilian music festival later in the year. She confirmed and exclaimed, "Well, you know, this fall, this September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It's really exciting. It's a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans. So I think this will probably be my last season for Idol."