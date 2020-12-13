Lisa Rinna, 57, Shimmies Cleavage & Shakes Her Booty To ‘Now That We Found Love’

Lisa Rinna continues to prove that age is just a number. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star delighted Instagram with a hot video of herself dancing to “Now That We Found Love” by Heavy D & the Boyz.

The 57-year-old mother of two stood in front of a brightly lit French door with open drapes on a tiled area with a rug to showcase her sexy dance moves and hot body. She wore a pair of cropped black leggings that showed off her pert backside and fit legs. On top, she had on a heathered gray tank top with a v-neck pullover that revealed a hit of her cleavage. She finished off the look with a black trucker cap that featured her beauty brand’s name and a sexy red kiss. Lisa wore her short, highlighted hair straight, and it hung out from under the cap around her neck.

To start the clip, Lisa leaned over near the camera, and she slowly moved away to the beat of the music as she moved her hands. As the music played, she began to move her hips and shake her behind. At one point, she did several hip thrusts, causing her pullover to move around, and her booty shook. A couple of times, she leaned over and shimmied, showing off some of her chest.

Lisa gave a shout out to the Hats by Audrey brand for the hat, and her fans seemed to love the light-hearted footage. At least 9,150 hit the “like” button, and nearly 300 Instagram users also took the time to compose a thoughtful reply, with many expressing themselves with the flame emoji.

“Didn’t realize how much I needed another Rinna dance video. It’s been too long. I enjoy that song, and you look smoking hot, babe,” enthused one fan who included music notes and a rolling laughing smiley.

“It’s hard not to adore you. You make me smile all the time!” a second follower gushed, adding red hearts and flames.

“Adore and enjoy you, Rinna. You look amazing. Keep it up, lass. I don’t know how you do it,” wrote a fourth Instagrammer who used a flame and two heart-kiss smilies to complete the comment.

“Nothing like a Saturday Rinna dance!! This gives me life,” a fourth devotee replied, adding several dancing women.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the reality TV star thrilled her followers with another sexy clip of herself recently when she declared that she was “Lolita” in a glam session.