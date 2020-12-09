Courtney Love Shares Throwback Pic With Gwen Stefani, Despite Their Rocky Past: ‘One Big Fam’

Courtney Love took to Twitter to share a number of throwback images of herself from the ’90s with other high-profile stars. One of the images that gained a lot of attention was the one of her posing with Gwen Stefani.

Love wore a shimmery gold dress that featured pink glitter all over. The item of clothing fell below the knee area and was paired with fluffy high-heels. She styled her blond hair down with what looked to be a flowery head crown.

Stefani opted for a long-sleeved red top with a silky cream skirt. She held onto a small bag and styled her blond locks in plaits. Stefani was known for wearing a bindi when she rose to fame, which was inspired by Tony Kanal’s mom.

Love can be seen wrapping her arm around Stefani’s stomach within the snapshot. She rested her chin on the No Doubt frontwoman’s shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens with a smile. The “Celebrity Skin” hitmaker raised her left leg off the ground while her attire dazzled in the light. Stefani sported a carefree mouth-open expression.

The two other throwback pics Love reminded fans of were with Drew Barrymore and Edward Norton.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 600 likes and many replies from users who felt nostalgic.

“I never thought I would miss the 90’s but… here we are,” one account tweeted.

“What? It isn’t the 90s anymore? well nobody told me,” another person shared in a tweet.

“Lucky kid in black. He’s behind two famous singers,” remarked a third fan.

“I love these throwbacks, more please!” a fourth account wrote.

For her caption, Love referred to everyone as “one big fam,” which hasn’t always seemed to be the case with Stefani.

According to The Cut, the duo are not friends and haven’t been for a long time.

It all started when Love called Stefani a “cheerleader” in an interview with Seventeen in the early 2000s. Stefani was not pleased with the dig and allegedly wrote her No. 1 smash hit “Hollaback Girl” in response.

However, it didn’t stop there.

In 2010, Love revealed on Howard Stern’s radio show that she slept with Stefani’s husband at the time, Gavin Rossdale, while the couple was in a relationship. Love insists she was with Rossdale for eight months, claiming that “he was lovely,” and they “had a really good time.” She also announced that he was sleeping with a few other people.

Stefani has never confirmed that “Hollaback Girl” is about Love but fans have always believed it is. When she appeared on James Cordon’s Carpool Karaoke, the mom-of-three said she will never say what the real inspiration behind the song is but stated that she won in the end.